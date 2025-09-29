City of Derry’s David Lapsley on his way to score a try against Academy. Photo: George Sweeney

​Head Coach Neil Beddow said he's delighted to see his City of Derry players being rewarded for their effort as the Green & Black' made it two wins from their last three games with Saturday's bonus point victory over Academy at Judges Road.

Tries from David Lapsley (2), Cathal Cregan (2) and David Graham secured a fully deserved victory that was even more emphatic than the final 36-28 scoreline suggests after the visitors grabbed two late tries to leave with a bonus point of their own.

That finale irked Beddow but couldn't detract from a first league victory in 13 months on the back of their Junior Shield win against Monaghan two weeks ago. It all points to a squad moving in the right direction under Beddow who was glad his players had tangible reward for the work they've been putting in.

"Ultimately we were looking for a result more than the performance but certainly for 60 or 65 minutes we got both," explained the Derry Head Coach, "Being ultra critical, the last 10 or 15 minutes still concerns me as to how we fell off and brought them back into a game they weren't in. Academy left with a bonus point but should have left with nothing.

City of Derry’s Dara Gill off loads the ball as Academy players close in. Photo: George Sweeney

"But we'll take the performance for the first 65 minutes. I thought we were outstanding in everything we're looking to do as a team and as a club. Certainly we have to improve the last 10 or 15 minutes but, listen, we'll build on it. We got five points and we move into a run of fixtures now to Christmas where we have games that I would be expecting to be more favourable in terms of results than the first three or four games."

Derry were never behind in a game they led 24-14 at half-time with Beddow saying confidence is starting to return to his players after a difficult couple of seasons.

"The guys have started to believe in themselves," he added, "When you have such a talented kicker as Alex McDonnell in the team, they boys were kicking for posts on maybe too regular a basis and I just said to them, 'trust yourselves; trust the process and trust what you are doing’ and ultimately they're starting to deliver on the try front.

"You can see the boys lifting their shoulders and getting smiles back on to their faces again and enjoying coming out to training. It's everything we want as coaches - myself and Tom (Burns) - just to get a bit of enjoyment back into the boys because they've had a rough period of time.

City of Derry’s Davey Graham fends off a challenge during Saturday’s game against Academy . Photo: George Sweeney

"Winning ratifies or justifies what myself and Tom are telling them. Certainly over the last three weeks - two wins out of three - and even to have pushed one of the top three teams last weekend, it's starting to breed into the boys that we are definitely moving in the right direction."