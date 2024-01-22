Late try knocks City of Derry out of Towns' Cup at Ballymena

David Lapsley of City of Derry bursts through the Randlestown cover to score a first half try. Photo: George Sweeney

​Ballymena IIs 23, City of Derry 21

City of Derry suffered Towns' Cup heartbreak at Eaton Park on Saturday as Ballymena Seconds grabbed a last play, injury time try to send the Judges Road men tumbling out of the competition.

Having played second best for much of an opening half in which three Alex McDonnell penalties kept them in touch at 12-9, Richard McCarter's men took chare of the second period, scoring tries through David Lapsley and Conor Cummings to lead 21-18 as the clock hit 80 minutes. However, a late scrum penalty allowed the home side to kick for the corner and while Derry initially defended well, a quick reverse saw them caught short on the blind side and Ballymena were in at the corner. The conversion was missed but there wasn't even enough time to restart.

"Defeats are never easy but Saturday was an absolute stomach churner. It was a tough one to take," admitted McCarter, who was without several key players for the tie.

"The first half definitely belonged to Ballymena. Without them being overly dominate, they were definitely the better team.

"It took us to the 30th minute to get inside their '22' but we hung in really well in the first half with Alex keeping the scoreboard ticking over. We were pretty happy at half-time to be only three points down because we literally hadn't fired a shot."

Despite the result, McCarter was happy with much of what he saw from his much changed team but admitted they're now facing a test of character as they search for a first win of 2024. Next up is title chasing Ballyclare in two weeks time before a huge Junior Cup tie against Ballymoney.

"I always felt fairly comfortable in the match. I thought we defended quite well," he added, "When they got us into the '22 at the end I was a bit worried because I thought that's the only way they were going to break us down.

"We haven't had a good start to 2024 but that's now the challenge for us. We need to clear the heads for a few days and then get back at it. The Ballyclare game actually comes at a good time for us oddly enough. It's a game where the pressure is on them. They're the team trying to win the league and get promoted.