Ulster Junior Shield winners, Limavady Rugby Club, pictured with the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan at a civic reception in Cloonavin.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, was delighted recently to host a civic reception to celebrate the success of Limavady Rugby Club.

The team clinched the Ulster Rugby Junior Shield, defeating Lurgan Rugby Club 26-19 in a thrilling final at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Drawing 14-14 at half-time following a half in which there was little between the two teams, a dominant second half saw Limavady take control and eventually emerge victorious with a seven-point victory at full-time.

Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “We are always very proud to see success in athletes from this borough. This team has worked hard all season and that dedication has paid off. I hope the club will be able to replicate this success in years to come.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...