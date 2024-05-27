Limavady Rugby Club's Junior Shield winners receive civic reception
The team clinched the Ulster Rugby Junior Shield, defeating Lurgan Rugby Club 26-19 in a thrilling final at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Drawing 14-14 at half-time following a half in which there was little between the two teams, a dominant second half saw Limavady take control and eventually emerge victorious with a seven-point victory at full-time.
Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “We are always very proud to see success in athletes from this borough. This team has worked hard all season and that dedication has paid off. I hope the club will be able to replicate this success in years to come.
“This victory will hopefully inspire many young boys to get involved with rugby and continue to develop the talent of the future.”
