City of Derry's new Head Coach, Eugene Murnane. Photo: George Sweeney

​Pressure is nothing new to new City of Derry Head Coach, Eugene Murnane.

As a young forward trying to make his way in the game he left his hometown club, Blaenavon for Pontypool during the late '80s. A daunting enough prospect, which got considerably more daunting the first time he lined out in the front row of the famous Welsh club. to his right at tight-head was British & Irish legend Graham Price, the man who still holds the record for the most Test appearances by a front-row Lions player with 12. To his left, at loose-head, was another Lion, Stephen 'Staff' Jones. No pressure then.

"I started off playing as an out and out 7," explains Derry's new Head Coach whose parents hail from Cork, "When I went to the big club they realised I wasn't a line-out option so I went into the front row as a hooker.

"I can still remember my first game for them - I had a British Lion on the loose head and a British Lion on tight. I lost the first twp scrums against the head as I couldn't lift my leg because of the pressure. Both Graham and 'Staff' were coming to the end of their careers but they still had plenty about them and these players don't like to be shown up, especially in club games. I remember them both looking at me after the second scrum and 'Staff' saying: 'Would you like to sort yourself out, son?'

"Needless to say I got it together after that," he laughs.

That ability to meet a challenge head on may come in useful again as Murnane seeks to steady the good ship Derry after a turbulent summer in which the club lost former Head Coach Richard McCarter and Chris Cooper as well a a number of prominent first XV. The list of departures includes Killene Thornton, Alex McDonnell, Fearghus Canning, Gerard Doherty, Ross McLaughlin, Tiernan Thornton and CJ Cregan.

It was not ideal landscape, nor was Murnane's relatively late appointment only three weeks out from the new season, but the former Clonakilty and Bruff Head Coach is already making his mark at Judges Road with a season opening Ulster Championship 1 victory over Randalstown last week. Things don't get any easier this week with a trip to a Bangor team relegated from the All Ireland League last season representing a huge challenge, but a challenge is exactly what Derry's new coach wants!

"First and foremost, I've got my own personal pride," replies Murnane he hopes to bring to City of Derry, "I've never been relegated and I've never lost four games on the trot as a coach, so that's a challenge but you know what - great! That's a good challenge.

"I've heard a lot about going to Bangor this weekend, about Bangor coming down from senior rugby last year. Everybody is expecting Bangor to be very strong and, well, that's the challenge for us. We should be relishing that challenge, individually and as a team. That's a mindset.

"There are some boys there who perhaps are more confident than others, boys who will take up that challenge a bit quicker, but my role there is to get as many as possible to take up the challenge

"Why Derry? I'd been on the Isle of Man six or seven years on and off but I had kept my hand in, just ticking over, explains Murnane who has also worked with Munster Rugby and as an assistant to current Scotland forward coach, John Dalziel, when the paired worked at Melrose RFC.

"I got talking to boys and thought, you know what, I wouldn't mind having another bash at this because I still believe I've something to contribute. I'd left my CV with different people I knew and asked if they noticed anything interesting to let me know. Believe it or not, it was a friend at Kelso RFC in Scotland who told me about it and first impressions are positive

"They have not had a great pre-season because I only came in late and from what I can gather there's been quite a bit of upheaval. Last Saturday (against Randalstown) it was more about a win than a performance, just from a belief point of view.

"After the uncertainty of the summer that was good and it's a start. Obviously you then look to improve the performance as well and if the performances are good every week you're in with a chance of winning games."

Derry's new coach acknowledges there are considerable hurdles ahead this season but despite a relatively small playing pool, Murnane has already seen enough to know there is plenty of potential with the Judges Road set-up.

"I've been to Derry before, albeit only once, but I like travelling to different places to coach and meeting new people. I knew City of Derry had been an AIL club and did my own little bit of homework and saw they'd gone back to Junior rugby and I thought, 'well, that's a challenge.

"For me, it's not necessarily about going into a senior club. It's about trying to help players become as good as they possibly can be and trying to pass on a bit of experience. After only three weeks here I can see there are some very good players.

"I've talked quite a bit to some of the senior guys because I like things to be players driven. I don't want to sound like the school teacher every Tuesday and Thursday, they have to drive it themselves.

"I'd be a fool to sit here and say we'll get promoted this year because the odds are we won't. Miracles can happen, but you need so much luck.

"Goals have to be achievable and consolidation is the first thing. I don't think - and bear in mind I've only been here 3 weeks - but I'd like to think it's not as bad as the picture portrays and it's up to me to get the players on board. That's my challenge but if I can make them a little bit better than what they are, that's a good first step."