PHOTO SPECIAL: Jim Neilly guest of honour at annual City of Derry rugby dinner

A red letter weekend for City of Derry RFC started in superb fashion when the club hosted it’s annual club dinner on Friday night.
BBC commentating legend Jim Neilly was the club’s special guest for a wonderful evening that was followed on Saturday by Richard McCarter’s First XV getting their League Table Junior Cup, Pool A off to a winning start with a five try bonus point 11-36 victory over Carrickfergus. A great weekend all round for the ‘Green and Black’ . . .
1. Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins and City Centre Initiative manager Jim Roddy pictured at the City of Derry Rugby Club’s annual dinner on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 33
Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins and City Centre Initiative manager Jim Roddy pictured at the City of Derry Rugby Club’s annual dinner on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 33
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Pictured at the City of Derry Rugby Club’s annual dinner on Friday evening last are standing (L-R) A. McGowan, USRFR, Alex McDonnell, captain City of Derry RFC, Neil Workman, Ulster Branch IRFU, and B. Doherty, Senior Vice President, City of Derry RFC. Seated are Jim Neilly MBE, Guest Speaker and BBC Sports Commentator, Diane Nixon, City of Derry RFC President and deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 39
Pictured at the City of Derry Rugby Club’s annual dinner on Friday evening last are standing (L-R) A. McGowan, USRFR, Alex McDonnell, captain City of Derry RFC, Neil Workman, Ulster Branch IRFU, and B. Doherty, Senior Vice President, City of Derry RFC. Seated are Jim Neilly MBE, Guest Speaker and BBC Sports Commentator, Diane Nixon, City of Derry RFC President and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 39
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Lucy Pollock, Jamie Magee, Twn Thomas and Genevieve Pollock pictured at the City of Derry Rugby Club’s annual dinner on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 36
Lucy Pollock, Jamie Magee, Twn Thomas and Genevieve Pollock pictured at the City of Derry Rugby Club’s annual dinner on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 36
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Past president of City of Derry RFC Michael O’Kane, Club Captain Alex McDonnell, Diane Nixon, President of City of Derry RFC, and Jim Neilly MBE, Guest Speaker and BBC Sports Commentator pictured at the City of Derry Rugby Club’s annual dinner on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 38
Past president of City of Derry RFC Michael O’Kane, Club Captain Alex McDonnell, Diane Nixon, President of City of Derry RFC, and Jim Neilly MBE, Guest Speaker and BBC Sports Commentator pictured at the City of Derry Rugby Club’s annual dinner on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 38
Photo: George Sweeney