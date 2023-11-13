​City of Derry 45, Dromore 15Davy Graham was the hat-trick hero City of Derry passed their second major test in as many weeks with an emphatic six try victory over top four rivals Dromore at Judges Road on Saturday.

City of Derry's Killene Thornton breaks up field against Dromore at Judges Road on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney

Richard McCarter's men built brilliantly on last week's Junior Cup victory over Queens IIs to secure a victory which opens up an eight point gap between themselves and the fifth placed Co Down men who twice defeated Derry last season. Indeed, with Cooke inflicting a first defeat on Championship One leaders Ballyclare, only eight points now separate the top four teams.

"It was a very solid, dominant performance," explained Derry Head Coach McCarter, "Everyone contributed again which I was delighted about.

"We know we’re going pretty well and I keep saying to the players that we have to strive to try and win something this year. It's not a case of resting on our laurels or over celebrating these victories, we know there’s another important game each Saturday.

Stephen Corr brushes Dromore players aside to score City of Derry's first try at Judges Road on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney

"It’s about ticking a box and moving forward to the next big game but Saturday was very pleasing. We lost to Dromore twice last season so to put 40 odd points on them and get a bonus point, we’re really pleased, but we need to keep it going. We know it's a big month for us in the different competitions. That's another one down, move on to Saturday."

Ironically Dromore took the lead on Saturday but Derry's increasing confidence was reflected in a positive response that saw the 'Green and Black' hit back to lead 14-8 before pulling away impressively in the second half as tries from Simon Logue, Killene Thornton and Stephen Corr added to the memorable 'DG' hat-trick.

"It was fairly close in the first half," added McCarter, "We responded really well to their start and went in front. We missed a couple of big chances to go into half-time even further ahead but we started the second half well and scored a couple of quick tries.

"At that stage we were well in front and you were waiting for that usual blip but credit to the players, it never came."

David Graham of City of Derry crosses the white wash to score his first try against Dromore. Photo: George Sweeney

With Tom Cameron again impressing at hooker and second row Gary McKinlay showing once more how well he’s taken his chance this season after stepping up from the Seconds, the only downside to the win was the loss of key backs David Lapsley and Logue to muscle injuries ahead of next weekend's Irish Junior Cup quarter-final against Ballclare.

"Both lads suffered muscle injuries and at this moment Logie looks extremely doubtful. Davy has a better chance but it will still be touch and go and it would make it even tougher to go in against Ballyclare without those two," admitted McCarter.

"On Saturday we slowed the game down and took the sting out of it a bit. The game naturally had a few hold ups which suited us because control was a massive emphasis for us. We kept saying to the boys that no matter happens, if we get our noses in front we keep the foot on the throat and don't allow Dromore back into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I could hear the players talking to each other throughout the second half, saying to keep concentration. It is definitely becoming ingrained a bit more and now we just need to keep it going.