Springwell runners ultra active during weekend events

TCS London Marathon

Miles, medals, pints, and personal bests were the order of the day at the TCS London Marathon for the Springwell contingent who had made the trip for this iconic event.

A bright, if chilly start greeted our magnificent seven to the start line, where any threat to their efforts from a stiff headwind was quickly dismissed as all the training miles paid dividends with impressive times recorded. Chris Denton raised the bar yet again with a personal best of 2:36:51 to finish 512th.

Brian Moore at the Connemara Half Marathon

Christopher McNickle took another massive chunk of his personal best with a 2:40:05 to finish 767th. Another sub three-hour marathon from Stephen McLaughlin saw him finish 3045th with a 2:57:48, and a strong run from Fiona Prue saw her finish in 6604th with a 3:16:29.

The culmination of her latest episode of fundraising for Marie Curie - Northern Ireland saw Roisin Walker finish 34363rd with a personal best of 4:43:53, while Deborah Archibald completed her second London Marathon with a 4:56:56 to finish 37975th, and Mark Neely was 46255th in 5:39:57

Connemarathon Half Marathon

A field of 1365 competitors took to the hills of Connemara for Sunday’s Half Marathon at the Connemarathon. Among that field was Springwell’s Brian Moore who ran an impressive 1:31:46 to finish 12th (2nd M40).

Cris denton at the TCS London Marathon

Granite Peaks Ultra

With 50k and 25k distances on offer, Saturday’s races started and finished at Tollymore Forest Park, Bryansford, just outside the rear of the Tollymore Outdoor Centre. In the 50k event Shirhaan Hameed continued his excellent form to finish 8th (2nd M45) in 8:47:03, while in the 25k event a strong run from Carolyn Crawford saw her finish 68th (1st F40) in 4:23:08.

Parkrun

A sunny Saturday morning saw sixty - four Springers parkrunning at thirteen different venues with six personal best recorded. This weekend saw some big milestones reached as Mervyn Thompson completed his 500th event at Portrush, Heather McLaughlin her 200th and Adrian Finlay his 100th at Limavady. The personal bests were by Fiona Prue at Mile End parkrun, Andy Whiteford and Rachael Campbell at Portrush parkrun, and Leanne Quigley, Naomi Gordon, and Shirley McGaffin at Limavady parkrun.

Christopher McNickle at the TCS London Marathon

Thanks to all the volunteers who make parkrun happen.

Edinburgh - Colin CONNOLLY 31:11

Ecos - Reggie COLVILLE 21:00, Sonya COLVILLE 31:32

Mile End - Fiona PRUE 22:18 PB

Shirhaan Hameed at the Granite Peaks Ultra.

Portrush - Andy WHITEFORD 18:17 PB, David O'NEILL 19:10, Rhys WALKER 19:43, Maurice WALKER 20:22, Stephen BEGGS 21:31, Cathy ADAMS 22:18, Catherine PINKERTON 22:27, Paul LAVERTY 23:01, Mervyn THOMPSON 24:29, Reid JACK 24:57, George BRIEN 25:00, Rachael CAMPBELL 25:15 PB, Barry MCBRIDE 25:55, Heather SPENCE 26:12, Alan PLATT 26:23, Patricia CRAIG 26:37, Andrew WILMOT 26:46, Jonathan HUDDLESTON 27:44, Liz DOWEY 28:25, Karen GARVIN 28:50, Andrew WILSON 29:09, Anne JACK 29:27, Shaun CARTON 30:25, Patrick MAGEE 30:26, Amanda SCOTT 31:21, Pauline DUKE 32:19, Gemma WRAY 32:20, Bernie DRAIN 32:45, Fergal MACKLE 35:30, Iris WILSON 36:44, Caitriona MACKLE 38:08, Emer THOMPSON 45:42, Kenneth BACON 46:03, Julie CORBETT 50:07.

MUSA - Michael MCKEOWN 23:25.

Antrim - Pamela HOWE 26:05.

Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 22:57.

Limavady - Rodney MC PHEE 18:34, Peter TEES 21:03, Adrian FINLAY 22:24, Deborah MC PHEE 22:42, Pauline MULLAN 23:45, Leanne QUIGLEY 23:52 PB, Naomi GORDON 25:17 PB, Kevin MCLEAN 25:19, David MCGAFFIN 25:20, Alan WHITE 26:12, Janet PATRICK 26:33, Sinead GRAHAM 27:27, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 27:41, Alan STEEN 27:52, Linda MC MICHAEL 30:55, Shirley MCGAFFIN 32:46 PB, Aimee MILLER 32:47, Alison C DUNCAN 42:13.

Corkagh - Elaine MONTGOMERY 34:19.

Holy Cross College - Ali SHAW 19:55.

Garvagh Forest - Hannah GIBBS 47:43.

Derrynoid Forest - Bernie HANNIGAN 29:28.