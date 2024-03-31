Springwell Running Club: Easter Update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballyliffin International Coastal Challenge

Easer wouldn’t be complete without a race in Ballyliffin, and Saturday 30th March saw almost 1000 runners head to Inishowen for the extremely popular Ballyliffin International Coastal Challenge and its iconic finish along Pollan Strand. As always two distances were on offer, a seven mile or a ten mile, with the longer distance attracting over 600 competitors. Springwell RC had four members in the ten-mile race with Brian Moore, fresh from his warmup at Limavady Parkrun finishing 46th in an impressive 1:10:44. Bridgeen Canning was 401st in 1:40:32, George Brien was 503rd in 1:49 :51 and, with another parkrun and 10-mile combo, Colin Connolly crossed the line in 535th with a time of 1:55:43.

Parkrun

Catherine Byers at Uppsala Parkrun, Sweden

A super sunny Saturday morning saw sixty Springers doing their parkrun thing at fifteen different venues. The first holiday weekend parkrun of the year saw almost 500 take to the beach at Portrush, which was quite congested due to the high tide, and the personal bests were to be found elsewhere, with Jonathan Huddleston collecting his at Queens, Ali Shaw finding his at Knockbracken Reservoir, and Cathy Adams continuing her great form with another personal best at Garvagh Forest. The Limavady event celebrated its ninth birthday while the ECOS event in Ballymena marked up twelve years of parkrunning.

Thanks to all the volunteers who make the parkrun magic happen.

Bramhall - Leanne QUIGLEY 25:03

Plean - Fergal MACKLE 38:19, Caitriona MACKLE 43:05

Derry City - Colin CONNOLLY 29:16

Ecos - Paul LAVERTY 22:43, Reggie COLVILLE 24:49, Sonya COLVILLE 32:01, Rhona LAVERTY 33:29, Marlyn MUNNIS 37:03, Kenneth BACON 42:41

Queen’s - Jonathan HUDDLESTON 23:59

Portrush - David O'NEILL 20:22, Rhys WALKER 22:59, Maurice WALKER 23:47, Mervyn THOMPSON 27:06, Reid JACK 27:13, Shaun CARTON 28:32, Patricia CRAIG 28:34, Barry MCBRIDE 29:20, Andrew WILMOT 29:40, Alanna MILLAR 30:29, Liz DOWEY 31:13, Andrew WILSON 31:38, Anne JACK 33:45, Patrick MAGEE 34:18, Kay HACK 36:27, Lorraine ABERNETHY 38:39, Amanda SCOTT 38:39, Pauline DUKE 38:46, Iris WILSON 39:27, Julie CORBETT 42:13, Caoimhe QUINN 42:20, Deborah PURDY 44:19, Emer THOMPSON 51:13, Elaine MONTGOMERY 1:01:47

Ormeau - Roisin WALKER 28:21

Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 24:35

Peckham Rye - Peter JACK 27:13

Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:02, Peter TEES 18:24, Brian MOORE 19:55, David SHIELS 20:49, Catherine PINKERTON 21:22, Kevin MCLEAN 22:03, Adrian FINLAY 22:25, Gillian RUDDEN 25:20, Janet PATRICK 26:26, Alan PLATT 26:34, Sinead GRAHAM 27:03, Ryan KENNEDY 40:01, Ingrid HAMILTON 45:23, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 45:24, Nicola WHITE 45:24

Falcarragh - Aisling HYNES 30:02

Uppsala - Catherine BYERS 33:25

Knockbracken Reservoir - Ali SHAW 19:13

Garvagh Forest - Cathy ADAMS 22:30, James EVANS 25:39, Bernie HANNIGAN 30:02