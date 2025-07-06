Springwell Running Club race report

RAF Benevolent Fund 5k

Last Wednesday evening our club member Julie Corbett hosted a 5k race in the grounds of Ulster University Coleraine, with proceeds going to the RAF Benevolent Fund.

There was a fantastic turn out of purple vests to support the race, with 43 members in total competing. The race was a 2-lap course, with a mix of road and trail that produced fantastic times across the board. Full results below.

4th Mark Gardiner 0:17:52; 5th Rodney McPhee 0:17:54; 9th Jack McKibbin 0:19:29; 13th Reggie Colville 0:20:18; 14th Dara Watterson 0:20:27; 20th Fiona Martin 0:21:15; 23rd Jonny Rowntree 0:21:25; 27th Paul Quinn 0:21:41; 28th Paul Laverty 0:21:44; 33rd Alan Platt 0:22:03; 37th Deborah McPhee 0:22:20; 38th Sylvia Pollock 0:22:26; 41st Shaun Carton 0:22:58; 48th Mervyn Thompson 0:24:00; 52nd Alison Duncan 0:24:17; 56th Gael Butcher 0:24:28; 57th Ashley McPhee 0:24:39; 58th George Brien 0:24:41; 64th Helena Dornan 0:24:57; 65th Patrick Magee 0:24:55; 66th Alanna Millar 0:25:01; 68th Patricia Craig 0:25:22; 71st Fiona Walker 0:25:30; 73rd Sinead Graham 0:25:36; 74th Christine Bonham 0:25:42; 75th Andrew Wilmot 0:25:43; 76th Richard Pollock 0:25:45; 78th Tara Stinson 0:26:12; 85th Janet Patrick 0:27:02; 92nd Emer Thompson 0:27:57; 95th Karen Garvin 0:28:22; 96th Alan White 0:28:21; 100th Nicola White 0:29:15; 101st Paula Chartres 0:29:23; 102nd Sonya Colville 0:29:32; 103rd Reid Jack 0:29:38; 106th Amanda Scott 0:30:13; 114th Pauline Duke 0:30:59; 117th Ingrid Hamilton 0:31:24; 118th Linda McMichael 0:31:36; 119th Sheila McConnell 0:31:42; 124th Aidan Mooney 0:32:28; 126th Chrissie Taggart 0:32:54

Carnaween Mountain Race

Saturday was race number four in the Ulster Championship, with the latest round taking place in Donegal. The 7.8km distance and more than 500m of elevation gain looped course began on the tarmac and took runners onto the shoulder of Carnaween (521m) to follow a ridge and mini summit before reaching the cairn.

Runners then had a fun, fast and furious descent for a few hundred metres before opening out on to the boggy slopes and were simply told to aim for the derelict cottage at the bottom. The final 1.5km was on the road and then on a short lane back to Letterbarrow Football Club where they began.

Conditions were far from perfect and as summed up by IMRA "It wouldn't be a proper mountain race without some wrong turns and a missing shoe!"

Two Springwell athletes travelled to the Hills of Donegal for the event. First back was Carolyn Crawford who finished 1:02:30 for a 1st F40 and 27th overall. Adele Tomb bagged a 2nd F50 and 30th overall in a time of 1:05:46.

Great Rossa Run

Several Springwell members made their way to Ardboe on the shore of Lough Neagh this morning for this year’s Great Rossa Run. There were race distances to suit everyone, with 5km, 10km and Half Marathon race distances on offer.

In the 5km, Aidan Mooney was the sole club representative, who finished in 0:33:17.

Mark Gardiner (0:38:53), Fiona Prue (0:42:21) and Roisin Walker (0:58:18) all competed in the 10km race, with Fiona also picking up first place in her age category.

Reggie Colville was first home for the club in the half marathon in a time of 1:34:09, while Ciarán Blake ran a personal best 2:06:19. Full half marathon results below.

5k

201st Aidan Mooney 0:33:17

10k

20th Mark Gardiner 0:38:53; 43rd Fiona Prue 0:42:21 (1st F50); 266th Roisin Walker 0:58:18

Half Marathon

48th Reggie Colville 1:34:09; 103rd Deborah McPhee 1:44:39; 157th Shaun Carton 1:51:57; 165th Helena Dornan 1:53:45; 203rd Cathy McCollum 1:59:28; 231st Andrew Wilmot 2:05:39; 233rd Ciarán Blake 2:06:19 (PB)

Parkrun

It was another warm and sweaty parkrun for the 56 Springers at 9 parkruns across Northern Ireland this weekend, and rather strangely there were no parkrun tourists outside Northern Ireland this week. Maybe everyone is on holiday in places where there are no parkruns, which begs the question 'why go there?'.

In Garvagh Mervyn Adams hit a PB, while Maurice & Rhys Walker both got personal bests on the Limepark Playing Fields course. Christie Park in Coleraine continues to generate PB's for club members with this week David McGaffin, Roisin Walker and Kenny Bacon all achieving that goal.

Limavady parkrun

Martin O'DOHERTY 00:20:05; Rodney MC PHEE 00:21:38; Darren WALSH 00:21:38; Kevin MCLEAN 00:22:27; Fergus THOMPSON 00:22:56; John BUTCHER 00:23:34; Peter JACK 00:24:13; Pauline MULLAN 00:24:40; Janet PATRICK 00:26:30; Deborah MC PHEE 00:26:51; Sinead GRAHAM 00:30:10; Naomi GORDON 00:30:11; Alison C DUNCAN 00:30:12; Linda MC MICHAEL 00:31:19; John MCMICHAEL 00:33:53; Heather MCLAUGHLIN 00:46:42

Portrush parkrun

Andy WHITEFORD 00:19:22; Jonathan HUDDLESTON 00:22:47; Alanna MILLAR 00:24:44; Mervyn THOMPSON 00:24:50; George BRIEN 00:25:18; Jonny ROWNTREE 00:25:51; Barry MCBRIDE 00:26:33; Michael ALCORN 00:27:04; Patricia CRAIG 00:27:15; Gemma WRAY 00:31:28; Emer THOMPSON 00:31:48; Reid JACK 00:33:25; Iris WILSON 00:38:06; Fergal MACKLE 00:50:37

Christie Park parkrun

David MCGAFFIN 00:22:13 PB; Alan PLATT 00:22:31; Ali SHAW 00:24:56; Fiona PRUE 00:24:59; Shaun CARTON 00:25:11; Patrick MAGEE 00:26:58; Roisin WALKER 00:28:37 PB; Brian HARPER 00:30:59; Heather HARPER 00:38:36; Kenneth BACON 00:41:02 PB; Majella MCATEER 00:44:44

The Fisherman‘s Walk parkrun

David O'NEILL 00:18:40; Dara WATTERSON 00:22:43; Sylvia POLLOCK 00:23:04; Reggie COLVILLE 00:23:30; Sonya COLVILLE 00:30:24; Aidan MOONEY 00:35:19

Limepark Playing Fields parkrun

Maurice WALKER 00:19:26 PB; Rhys WALKER 00:20:10 PB; Paul LAVERTY 00:23:49

Garvagh Forest parkrun

Mervyn ADAMS 00:22:09 PB; Cathy ADAMS 00:23:00

Lurgan Park parkrun

Catherine BYERS 00:32:51; Kay HACK 00:51:03

Derry City parkrun

Michael MCKEOWN 00:25:14

Hillsborough Forest parkrun

Chris DENTON 00:18:06

