Enjoy the fresh Ayr

Longing to travel but tight on time? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. With increasingly busy lives holi-dayers of all ages are finding the best way to satisfy their wanderlust is with a daycation.

Same-day travel offers an affordable and convenient way to experience the best of new places. It eliminates the need to book accommodation, removes luggage worries and minimises the amount of time you need to take away from work and all of life’s other responsibilities.

And, thanks to Stena Line, a day-trip to the Scottish seaside has never been easier.

Whether you’re hoping to enjoy an afternoon filled with picnics and sandcastle building on one of Scotland’s best beaches, put your putting skills to the test with some mini-golf at Pirate Pete’s Family Entertainment Centre or get your cultural fill at Robert Burn’s birthplace museum, there is no shortage of fantastic experiences to be had in Ayr on the country’s west coast.

Stena Superfast

Crossing the Irish Sea in just over two hours, passengers can leave their car, and cares, at home while they relax, unwind and enjoy the unrivalled style and comfort of Stena Superfast and a return coach trip to Ayr.

Your holiday starts the second you set foot onboard and passengers seeking instant relaxation are invited to take a dip in the jacuzzi or enjoy some time out in the sauna at the Pure Nordic Spa, where day-trippers are also entitled to 20% off all treatments.

Start your day with a great value meal in the Taste Restaurant and bag yourself a bargain in the Onboard Shop, where you’ll also receive a £5 off shopping voucher if you spend at least £30.

Or simply relax and unwind in The Living Room or upgrade your trip and enjoy the luxury of the Stena Plus Lounge or the Hygge Recline Lounge.

Grennan Beach and Castle

Departing Belfast at 7:30am, guests will arrive in Cairnryan and take a one-hour coach trip to the seaside town where they will enjoy six hours of free-time, before they return to Belfast at 9:45pm.

Prices start from just £28 per adult and £22 per child. Stena Line passengers will be able to enjoy a day out in the beautiful seaside town of Ayr on select Thursdays and Saturdays from April 24 to September 25.

For more information visit stenaline.co.uk/special-offers/day-trip-to-ayr.