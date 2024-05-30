First Lourdes pilgrims of 2024 set off from City of Derry Airport with Joe Walsh Tours
The pilgrimages will follow a full religious programme facilitated in conjunction with the local diocese, and the full services of Joe Walsh Tours guides and representatives are available throughout.
The Airport welcomed the first group of pilgrims on Monday, May 27 from the Diocese of Raphoe in Donegal, together with Group Leaders, Fr. Stephen Gorman, Director, and Brenda Barrett, Secretary of the Diocese. As the first Lourdes passengers of the year, the Airport provided some complimentary hospitality for everyone travelling.
David Walsh of Joe Walsh Tours stated: "Lourdes has been a much-loved destination for Irish pilgrims for many years and we are delighted to partner with City of Derry Airport so pilgrims in the north west region can travel to the shrine from their local airport. We would wish all our pilgrims travelling to Lourdes from Derry this Summer a wonderful time at the sanctuary."
Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, said: “The team at Joe Walsh Tours are absolute experts in what they do, and we have no doubt that everyone travelling to Lourdes from City of Derry Airport this summer will enjoy a truly unique and memorable trip.”
“We are delighted to partner with Joe Walsh Tours to offer this very special travel experience for the north west for a second year."
Brenda Morgan MBE, Head of Business Development at City of Derry Airport, added: “We are proud to provide those travelling, particularly any elderly passengers, with the convenience of flying local, reduced travel time and cost, and an efficient journey through the Airport. With single level access and less than 15 mins from our car park to our departure gate, our passengers can really enjoy a relaxing and stress-free start to their spiritual retreat.”
The Derry Diocese will travel on Monday July 1, returning on Friday July 1, and a classic pilgrimage, available for anyone who would like to travel to Lourdes, will be departing on Friday July 5 and returning on Wednesday July 10.
Package prices start from £759pp sharing, and include direct return flights and airport taxes, 20kg check-in luggage, airport transfers and assistance between Lourdes Airport and the hotel accommodation provided, and full board accommodation.
For more information on Joe Walsh Tours’ Pilgrimages to Lourdes from City of Derry Airport, visit www.joewalshtours.ie.
