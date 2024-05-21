Summer is heating up at City of Derry Airport as the first Algarve service of the season took to the skies on Monday, May 20.

British Airways City Flyer will operate the service on a weekly basis throughout the summer, providing connectivity for family holidays, couples breaks and group getaways to the stunning southern coast of Portugal.Holiday packages and flight-only options are available to book directly with with Northern Ireland’s award-winning tour operator, Travel Solutions, or your local Travel Agency.The first Algarve passengers of the year started their holiday in style with some beach-themed hospitality and fun from the Airport before they set off for the sun.Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council , Councillor Jason Barr, and the Travel Solutions team joined the festivities.Peter McMinn, Managing Director at Travel Solutions stated: “It was great to welcome the first of our passengers who have chosen to fly from their local airport this summer.“The convenience of flying from City of Derry Airport onboard an airline known for its great onboard service is the ideal way to start your holiday. “With weekly flights starting today through to the end of August it’s never been easier to holiday on the beautiful Algarve.”

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport commented: “We are thrilled to welcome back summer holidays from the Northwest for 2024!“The Algarve is such a popular European holiday destination, with its stunning beaches, picturesque cities, breathtaking views, impressive golf courses, beautiful cuisine and wine, and an endless list of fun on offer, and we are proud that we can provide convenient connectivity for families and holidaymakers of all ages across our catchment area.“With minimal travel time to the Airport, cost-effective parking rates of just £34.58 for one week, a journey time of less than 15 minutes from the carpark to your departure gate, and a tranquil Airport Lounge to relax in for only £15pp, there is no doubt that ‘Flying Local’ this summer will provide you with a stress-free travel experience.“At City of Derry Airport, your holiday truly starts from the moment you arrive at the Airport.”Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Jason Barr, added: “I am delighted that the North West public can avail of all the convenience, comfort and value that City of Derry Airport has to offer when travelling to Portugal this summer.“The Algarve is a particularly popular destination with local people and I’m sure taking out the travel time to Belfast or Dublin, availing of low-cost parking and a smooth and quick check-in and security process will prove a hit with holiday makers.“There was a real carnival atmosphere in the airport terminal for Monday’s first Faro departure of the summer and I loved meeting some of the passengers ahead of their departure.“I’d like to wish everyone starting and ending their summer sun journey with City of Derry Airport this summer a safe and enjoyable break away.”Algarve holiday packages and flight-only options from City of Derry Airport are available to book directly with Travel Solutions or your local Travel Agency.Visit www.travel-solutions.co.uk for more information.