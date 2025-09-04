New easyjet Derry to Birmingham service gets under way

The new easyJet service between City of Derry Airport and Birmingham Airport has commenced with the first passengers from across the North West being welcomed onboard over the past week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport stated: “We are thrilled to strengthen our airline partnership with easyJet and grow their operations across the Northwest, these additional flights will make easyJet the largest carrier at City of Derry Airport after less than a year since their inaugural Edinburgh and Liverpool flights.

“The Birmingham route has been in high demand for travellers in this region who have family and friends in the Midlands, those who regularly commute throughout the year, and from the thriving student population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the easyJet service operating on a Monday and Friday, it is also ideal for business passengers flying out on a Monday and returning home for the weekend, and of course for leisure travellers seeking a fun-filled and budget-friendly weekend break as Birmingham has an abundance of experiences for families, couples and groups to soak up."

Lift off for the new Derry to Birmingham Service.

City of Derry Airport now offers direct routes to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, London Heathrow and Liverpool, with international connection flights also available from the Eglinton facility. There are also specialist pilgrimage flights to Lourdes and Medjujorge while a schools ski programme of flights to Verona is also being operated.

For more information and to book flights on the new Easyjet Derry to Birmingham service visit easyjet.com

For more information on City of Derry Airport visit: https://www.cityofderryairport.com