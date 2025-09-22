The Redcastle Oceanfront Golf & Spa Hotel can be your perfect base for a 'wee break' or your Halloween base!

Post summer blues setting in yet? C'mon, you know what I'm talking about - holidays well over, weather changing; back into the chaos that is the daily commute; home-works and a million after school clubs timed 10 minutes and 10 miles apart, just for your convenience.

If any of that sounds familiar - and even if it doesn't! - it's may be a sign you're overdue the best therapy on the market: the 'wee break'.

First cousin of your full blown summer holiday, a 'wee break' is the one size fits all cure for all of the above, especially if your location is The Redcastle Oceanfront Spa & Golf Hotel.

Nestled along the idyllic shores of Lough Foyle, The Redcastle is ideally located to explore Derry city and all of the north west’s top attractions, including Malin Head, Wild Ireland Animal Sanctuary and Wild Alpaca Way. And of course, if you really need an excuse for your break then there's the small matter of Europe's biggest Halloween festival looming large on the horizon.... but more of that later.

Relax at the Redcastle's Leisure Club which comprises a swimming pool (1.35m depth) with jets, a sauna and a steam room.

Even an overnight visit to the Redcastle can recharge and reinvigorate as I found out on a recent visit with my wife, Deborah. The Redcastle's proximity is a real added bonus for north west residents, providing the feeling of getting away from it all without the inconvenience of a long commute, although this venue is worth the journey no matter the distance.

Our room was one of the hotel's two bedroom family suites which could have accommodated up to five and would provide a perfect base for any family seeking a Halloween (or Christmas for that matter) base from which to explore the Derry carnival. It was spacious, spotlessly clean and very comfortable with a separate living area and televisions in both rooms to keep the little ones occupied while you get yourselves sorted.

But of course keeping the little ones of all ages isn't really an issue at the Redcastle. You'll have already noticed the private nine hole golf course which fronts the hotel on your drive in but if golf's not your game, then there's always the Hotel Leisure Centre which comprises a swimming pool with jets, sauna and steam room, all of which were the perfect way to unwind after a week of work.

And for those seeking a bit of extra pampering the Hotel's spa offers a wide range of 30 minute treatments including Indian head massage, back massage, foot & leg massage, hydrotherapy bath and mud rasul while 'The Sugar Room' provides a list of beauty treatments I probably need but wasn't brave enough to consider!

Enjoying some pampering at the Redcastle Oceanfront Golf & Spa Hotel's luxurious spa.

The pool, sauna and steam room set me up perfectly for dinner in the The Edge Restaurant where we were lucky enough to bag a table looking out over Lough Foyle as the sun finished up it’s own daily shift. The setting was gorgeous and the food matched it.

Ordering from the restaurant's set three course menu, the food was delicious and the staff superb - as they were throughout the hotel during our stay. Always attentive without ever being overbearing, they added to a wonderful evening which couldn't be faulted.

Well rested from a great night's sleep, breakfast was back in The Edge and, again, it was everything you could wish for no matter your dietary preferences. Nothing was too much trouble. Indeed my only complaint about the whole experience was that we were only able to stay for one night.

Which brings me back nicely to the small matter of Derry's Halloween Festival. Only 20 minutes from all the action, where better to stay with your family to be part of the fun which starts at the Redcastle on Sunday, October 26th with a Sunday lunch for families that includes prizes for fancy dress and face painting!

The Redcastle Oceanfront Golf & Spa Hotel can be the perfect base to explore Derry's Halloween carnival this Autumn.

And for the big festival itself, the Redcastle Hotel has put together some frighteningly good family packages including the 'Happy Campers' offer which starts from €245 per room per family (2 adults + 2 children aged 5-12) or the 'Two-night Family Fun' offer from €628 which is for two nights per family (2 adults + 2 children aged 5-12).

With either you get the best of both words: the unique festivities of Derry city at Halloween and the tranquillity of Donegal and the beautiful Inishowen peninsula.

Sadly, just 24 hours after arriving, but totally refreshed from a wonderful 'wee break', work called me away again but we'll be back. You'll feel you have to!