IF YOU'RE looking for a well-earned pause, a cosy autumn retreat or perhaps a relaxing winter getaway, few places offer such an immediate sense of peace and luxury as The Shandon Hotel & Spa in Dunfanaghy.

Perched above the golden sands of Marble Hill Strand and gazing out over the rugged yet breathtaking Sheephaven Bay, the Shandon is a picture-perfect sanctuary—and it proved the ideal setting for my wife’s birthday celebration and our wedding anniversary.

Our overnight stay began with a warm Donegal welcome, a greeting card and selection of chocolates - a special personal touch from general manager and Derry girl Carolynne Murray and her team.

A quick stop at Jonjo's bar for a pint of Guinness and a cocktail, we soaked in the views and eased into the relaxed rhythm of the Shandon experience. The roaring open fire at the lobby is a special feature and creates a snug, warm atmosphere which is a comforting focal point for guests on arrival.

The fabulous terrace area at the front of the Shandon Hotel & Spa in Dunfanaghy.

We were lucky enough to stay in a Seaview room on the executive suite floor, and the scenery from our window was nothing short of spectacular. It’s the kind of view that demands your attention and quiets the mind.

Soon after arrival, we made our way to the spa area for a private 30-minute hot tub session, complete with a complimentary glass of prosecco. The highlight of the visit, undoubtedly, was the Shandon Spa’s thermal suite—90 minutes of pure bliss!

The top rated spa recently lifted yet another award when winning the Highland Radio Customer Service Award for 2025 to add to its elite reputation.

Whether you choose to chill in the warm relaxation pool, let your stress melt away in the sauna, recline on the heated loungers, or brave the brand-new plunge pool for an invigorating dip, the options are tailored for full-body relaxation. The plunge pool in particular is a welcome new addition that leaves you feeling utterly refreshed but it’s not for the faint-hearted!

The stunning view from the Thermal Spa.

To counteract the cold, jump into the outdoor Canadian hot-tub which overlooks the beautiful bay, hills and countryside – unrivalled panoramic views.

Our journey of indulgence continued with treatments at the Shandon Spa. I opted for the stone therapy massage and a scalp massage—a deeply relaxing combination that left me feeling renewed from head-to-toe.

And it’s not just regular visitors like us who think highly of The Shandon. The award-winning hotel has earned a coveted spot on TripAdvisor’s list of the Top 25 Hotels in Ireland, currently ranked at number 12. That places it within the top 1% of hotels in the country—an accolade that’s well deserved and speaks volumes about the level of service and satisfaction it consistently delivers.

A Dining Experience with a View

A room with a view.

Dinner at Marbles Restaurant, located upstairs in the hotel, was a highlight in its own right. Fine dining here comes with an unbelievable ocean view and a menu that celebrates local produce and culinary creativity. Like the elegant décor of Marbles, the presentation of each course was a work of art and a feast of flavours.

To start, I chose the house turf-smoked salmon, which delivered a rich, complex taste that made the most of fresh local fish. It was beautifully garnished with seasonal edible flowers, crab meat, and a smooth aioli—elevating the dish from delicious to unforgettable.

Another standout was the chef’s tomato basket, paired with duck, orange sauce, pickled red onion, and a chai seed crumb. This dish was unreal—bursting with flavour and a perfect balance of sweet, sharp, and savoury. It was the kind of plate that wakes up your taste buds and sets the tone for the meal ahead.

For the main course, I went for a prime local sirloin steak, served with flat mushroom, red onion, and a perfectly balanced café de Paris sauce. I ordered it medium, and it arrived cooked to perfection—a generous portion and a hearty, satisfying plate.

The personal touch that defines the Shandon experience was on full display at the end of the meal, when our waiter, Trevor surprised my wife with a chocolate cake and a candle to wish her a happy birthday. It was a thoughtful gesture that brought a big smile and reminded us why the Shandon holds such a special place in our hearts—we were married here six years ago this month.

Breakfast and a Fond Farewell

The next morning, the Shandon breakfast buffet proved just as impressive. From fresh pastries and local produce to a full cooked Irish breakfast, everything was fresh, plentiful, and hard to resist. I nearly had to be rolled out!

For those who prefer not to leave the comfort of the hotel, everything you need is right on-site: spa, gym, dining, stunning views, and relaxation. But if you’re in the mood to explore, The Shandon is perfectly situated on the Wild Atlantic Way. The charming fishing village of Dunfanaghy is just a five-minute drive away, with its artisan shops, friendly cafés, and sweeping beaches. Or, if you fancy a walk in nature, Ards Forest Park—one of Donegal’s most beautiful walking spots—is just around the corner.

As we checked out, relaxed and recharged, it was clear once again that The Shandon isn’t just a hotel—it’s a sanctuary. With its idyllic setting, warm hospitality, world-class spa, and outstanding food, it’s no wonder it continues to rank among Ireland’s very best.

For anyone seeking a luxurious and peaceful escape on the Wild Atlantic Way, The Shandon Hotel & Spa is a truly special place.

The hotel is currently offering a cosy winter sale with an incredible 50% off B&B rates so don't miss out on what's certain to be a memorable experience.