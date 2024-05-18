Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shocking video footage shows the moment the engine of a Boeing passenger plane caught fire just after take off.

The Boeing 747 - 400 was forced to make an emergency landing, returning to the airport it took off from after a “fire was observed in one of the engines” on May 15.

The Garuda Indonesia aircraft was flying from the Indonesian city of Makassar to Madinah in Saudi Arabia. The 450 passengers on board and 18 crew members were evacuated and no one was hurt in the incident.

The incident comes a week after a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed upon landing, hitting the runway nose first. The aircraft suffered a landing gear malfunction when landing at Istanbul Airport on May 8.