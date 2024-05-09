Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as the deer runs in front of the car, which swerves, before it bumps into the side of the vehicle.

Driver Jeffrey Wang was on the outskirts of Aberdeen on May 8 when the animal bolted from trees at the side of the road.

The deer ran in front of an approaching vehicle and made contact with the red car in front of Jeffrey's. Thankfully, the deer did not seem to be hurt in the incident. He captured the action on the C89C road on his dashcam at around 8pm.

Jeffrey, who works as a piano teacher, said: "I was driving home from work approaching the A944 road to leave Aberdeen. I’m used to seeing wildlife on the country roads when it’s dark, so I’m usually on the lookout for it. But I’d never seen a deer run out onto the road in this area, which is an urban area, as well as being in broad daylight with a constant stream of cars on the road.

