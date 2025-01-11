This video More videos

Footage shows a woman proposing to her girlfriend - what happened next surprised them both.

Here, we bring you the top five video stories from National World this week.

Drink driver does dangerous donuts in the snow in shocking CCTV footage

CCTV shows a drink driver - who was more than double the legal drink drive limit and was driving on an expired provisional licence - doing donuts in the snow.

Mihal Taclit, 39, was arrested in the early hours of January 5 after he was caught on CCTV “driving dangerously” in Peterborough, Cambs Police said.

Taclit, of Burmer Road, Millfield, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on January 6 where he pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without a licence and insurance, dangerous driving and carrying passengers in a manner likely to cause injury.

He was jailed for 36 weeks and disqualified from driving for five years – which will commence upon his release from prison.

Daredevils sledge down hill after heavy overnight snow

Footage shows thrill-seekers racing down Hill 60 at Roundhay Park in Leeds, with others joining the fun on quad bikes.

Gracefully gliding down the slopes, families and friends soaked up the wintry fun, with laughter heard echoing through the park.

Heavy snow had fallen overnight, with temperatures barely scraping -2C on January 6.

Footage shows massive 2.5m endangered shark washed up on British beach

A huge endangered shark was found dead on a British beach.

The two-and-a-half metre thresher shark was discovered by a dog walker on Par beach in Cornwall on New Year's Day.

The thresher shark is a migratory species that travels through UK waters during the summer months and is classified as endangered in European waters by the IUCN Red List.

The Cornwall Wildlife Trust said: "Initial assessments suggest that the shark had experienced significant trauma, likely caused by line-caught sport fishing. Bycatch remains a major threat to ocean wildlife. Cornwall Wildlife Trust urges water users to follow safe handling and release practices to protect our marine animals.

"Huge thanks to our amazing volunteers and community members who helped move the animal safely and kept people at a safe distance.

"Post-mortem results are pending, full results will be published in due course."

Kate Winslet donates £5,000 to fan for her to see Northern Lights before she loses her sight

Heart-warming video shows how film star Kate Winslet surprised one of her fans - by helping to fulfil some of the activities she wanted to do before she loses her sight.

Lily-Rae Merchant-O'Hanlon, 12, was diagnosed with Stargardt disease last December. The inherited condition causes blurriness in the central part of the eye and her mother, Emma Merchant, set up a GoFundMe to help Lily-Rae enjoy as many visual experiences before her sight worsens.

Her first trip was to see the Northern Lights thanks to a £5,000 donation from Titanic star Kate Winslet. The Oscar winning actress was so touched by Lily-Rae’s story she even invited her to join her for a night at the theatre.

Emma, from Nottingham, said: “It just felt like we'd known each other forever. Kate was very, very welcoming, it sounds like a funny thing to say, but she was just very normal, very humble.

“We are so grateful to her for her donations and help in raising the profile of Lily’s condition. Lily did a thank you card for Kate and her family but she did it in Braille. We also gave them the Braille alphabet as well so they've got to go away and decipher the message.”

Couple propose to each other at the same time in heart-warming footage

This is the heart-warming moment a couple discovered they had both planned a surprise proposal for each other on the same day.

Sally Morton, 39, had planned to propose to her girlfriend, Leanne Stewart, 35, a few days before Christmas during a trip to Edinburgh.

Little did she know that Leanne had the exact same plan and responded to her proposal by getting down on one knee.

Sally, a farm manager based in Bury St. Edmonds, Suffolk, said: "It was such a special moment. When she got down on one knee, I remember initially thinking she was having a laugh, but then I saw her ring box and realised what was happening. I was just so happy that we were so on the same page without even realising it.”