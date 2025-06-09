Burglar ram-raids shop with stolen van for booze, cigarettes and cash but gets caught out by CCTV
Watch the moment (click to play above) when a burglar smashes into a shop front and walks away with a stash of cigarettes and booze.
Stolen van
Kayne Palmer entered a home gaining access via a window, before swiping the keys to a work van and stealing a handbag and a bank card. The 33-year-old then used the stolen van to reverse at speed into the shop front.
Once inside the store, Palmer went behind the till and tried to load a bag with cigarettes and drink. Realising the bag had a hole in it, Palmer returned with a shopping basket to collect the goods.
Ram-raid
He also removed a till and put it in the van before fleeing the scene.
The frightened shop owners were inside the building at the time of the ram-raid and were woken by the loud bang of the van smashing into the store. They called the police but by the time they got downstairs Palmer had gone.
Having caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, Palmer made his escape with £7,897 of cigarettes and alcohol and £3,239 of cash.
Palmer also carried out five burglaries – in Bestwood, Old Basford, and Arnold – and an attempted burglary at another home in Old Basford during a 24-hour spree on 7 November 2023.
Serial burglar jailed
After all his crimes had come to light, Palmer was charged with eight burglaries, aggravated vehicle taking, multiple counts of dangerous driving, attempted burglary, conspiring to steal motor vehicles, assault, theft, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
Having pleaded guilty to each of these offences, Palmer appeared before Nottingham Crown Court today (6 June), where he was jailed for seven years.
He was also disqualified from driving for five-and-a-half years.
