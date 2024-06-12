Sixteen-month-old girl has a heart-warming interaction with three horses in sweet video
Watch as the three horses are drawn to the toddler before she happily pets them.
Video shows the moment a sixteen-year-old girl has a heart-warming interaction with three horses.
In the footage, the toddler can be seen excitedly running over to the field where the horses are grazing and climbing underneath a wired fence to get up close to them.
One by one the three horses trot over to the toddler and place their heads near hers. The sixteen-month-old is seen lovingly petting the horses. She giggles away as she rubs her head against them and they reciprocate her affection.
