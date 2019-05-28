Derry weddings are an experience like no other.

23 hilarious things you'll only ever see or hear at a Derry wedding

We may not have the language of love but the people of Derry are not just world class romancers but we sure know how to put on a good wedding reception.

Here are 23 things you will only ever see or hear at a Derry wedding.

Ireland is a small country with a finite number of routes on which motorists can travel but still wedding guests will obsess over and often quiz one another on which way they came to a wedding reception.

1. What way did you come?

It's not a true Derry wedding unless you spot someone who, five minutes previous, you would have sworn blind was dead.

2. I thought your man was dead...

The bride and groom have spent years perfecting the menu for the big day but regardless of what magical cuisine is on offer many wedding guests will demand red sauce before they munch.

3. Have yee any read sauce?

A Derry wedding is NOT a Derry wedding unless you're bouncing around to this song in the wee small hours! Uggy, uggy, uggy...

4. Maniac 2000 by Mark McCabe

