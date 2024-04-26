10 Not To Miss highlights of the upcoming Derry Jazz Festival

The Jazz Festival runs over the Bank Holiday Weekend from May 2 to May 6 this year and has grown to become one of the biggest of its kind in northern Europe.
1. Jaydee Brass Band at the Guildhall Square. 5.45pm May 2.
The Jaydee Brass Band are the opener to the highly anticipated four day event performing at Guildhall Square. With their high use of brass instruments shining light on some of the best Jazz hits, it's certainly one that the whole family can enjoy. Pictured are band members Dann Bogers, on the left, and Harbraken Joep performing at last year's Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 11 Photo: George Sweeney
2. Amy Winehouse tribute ‘Chasing Amy- A Celebration of the Life & Song of Amy Winehouse’ by Victoria Geelan at the Playhouse on Artillery Street, 8pm, May 2.
With the release of the new Back to Black movie, the story on the life of Amy Winehouse this is a performance many will enjoy. Victoria Geelan paying tribute to the late and great Amy Winehouse with hits such as Back to Black, Rehab and much more. Pictured was Amy Winehouse performs at the Glastonbury music festival back in June 2007. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: CARL DE SOUZA
3. The Motown Brothers in Silver Street 10.30pm May 2.
For all the Motown lovers this is a must attend event. The Motown Brothers bring you many of the greatest Motown hits over the years to finish off day one of Derry's Jazz and Big Band Festival. Pictured are people jiving in the Guildhall Square during Derry’s last Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 05 Photo: George Sweeney
4. An Afternoon with the Mayor & The Jive Aces at the Guildhall. 2pm, May 3
Mayor of Derry & Strabane Patricia Logue presents the fun and outgoing festival favourites, the Jive Aces at the Guildhall in aid of the Mayor's charities, the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation. This is definitely a fun event that all the family can enjoy together. Pictured are the Jive Aces opening the 2023 Jazz Festival with a performance in St St John’s Primary School. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 25 Photo: George Sweeney