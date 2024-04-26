10 Not To Miss highlights of the upcoming Derry Jazz Festival

1 . Jaydee Brass Band at the Guildhall Square. 5.45pm May 2.

The Jaydee Brass Band are the opener to the highly anticipated four day event performing at Guildhall Square. With their high use of brass instruments shining light on some of the best Jazz hits, it's certainly one that the whole family can enjoy. Pictured are band members Dann Bogers, on the left, and Harbraken Joep performing at last year's Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 11 Photo: George Sweeney