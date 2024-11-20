12 Derry choirs to set the tone with Christmas carols at Craft Fair at the Guildhall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry’s Christmas programming for 2024 begins in earnest this weekend when the Guildhall Craft Fair returns to the city with a dozen choirs set to perform.

The annual showcase of bespoke craft items and artisan food is the biggest of its kind in the north and is expected to attract thousands of visitors looking to source a special gift or purchase this Christmas.

The local choirs will perform carols over the three day event from Friday 22 to Sunday November 24.

The full list of choirs taking part is as follows: Friday - Hive Cancer Support Choir, Song for the Soul, The Villagers and Thyme to Sing; Saturday - Momentum Community Choir, North West Cancer Centre Staff Choir, Rosemount Male Voice Choir and Colmcille Choir; and Sunday - Inishowen Gospel Choir, Long Tower Folk Group, Londonderry Musical Society and Encore Contemporary Choir. The craft fair marks the start of a busy weekend of festive activity that includes the turning on of the Christmas lights in Derry on Friday night and the Strabane switch-on this Saturday.

The Guildhall Craft Fair. Picture Martin McKeown, 17.11.23

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr will officially open the Fair on Friday and encouraged the public to source locally made gifts this Christmas.

"As a Council we are proud to be able to offer a platform for our thriving local craft scene to showcase their talent, craftmanship and creativity under the stunning backdrop of the Guildhall,” the Mayor said.

“It is also an opportunity for people to source unique gifts for their loved ones or indeed themselves and to support our local businesses and economy by gifting local.

"It is a challenging economic climate to start up and sustain a small business at the moment so I'd appreciate if people can make a conscious effort to support our crafters and the economy by shopping local this Christmas.

“Even the smallest purchase can make a big difference if we all make the effort," she added.

Helena Hasson, Festival and Events Coordinator at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “This year’s event will feature an extensive range of gift ideas from bespoke jewellery and ceramics to beautiful woven textiles, knitwear, leather household and fashion accessories, glassware, eclectic lamps, mixed media, treats and eats.

“We are delighted to have a number of new businesses on board this year as well as our biggest ever line-up of choirs, who will add to the majestic atmosphere in the Guildhall.”

Opening times for the Fair are 10am to 6pm each day, Friday to Sunday.

Profiles of the crafters and food traders involved in the 2024 Guildhall Craft Fair are available at www.derrystrabane.com/craftfair.