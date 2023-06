The Von Trapp children, pictured before their opening performance in the Hollybush Primary and Nursery School’s ‘The Sound of Music’ on Tuesday night last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

13 pictures: The halls are alive with The Sound of Music at Derry primary school

Students from Hollybush Primary School in Culmore have been getting into character as they staged the classic musical, The Sound of Music before a captivated audience at the school.