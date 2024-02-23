News you can trust since 1772

15 acts from Derry and Donegal and Bernadette McAliskey set for Femme Sesh in Sandinos

Femme Sesh is returning to Derry next month with a stellar line-up of local artists from Donegal and Derry coming together to celebrate International Women's Day and help raise funds for community groups.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event takes place on Friday, March 8 from 8pm at Sandinos main room, with doors opening at 7pm.

The organisers said: “This will be a memorable evening of spoken word, live music and performance, with 15 outstanding acts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our host for the evening is Abby Oliveira, a renowned writer, performer, lyricist, and theatre maker based in Derry. For the past few years she has been involved in a wide range of collaborative work with musicians, photographers, street theatre companies and actors from near and far.

Most Popular
    The line up of acts for Femme Sesh 2024 in Derry.The line up of acts for Femme Sesh 2024 in Derry.
    The line up of acts for Femme Sesh 2024 in Derry.

    “We have a very special speaker on the night. Bernadette McAliskey will be joining us. For those of you who haven't heard of Bernadette, she was an instigator of the first civil rights and in April 1969, at the age of 21, she was elected as the youngest woman to the House of Commons. In August 1969 she participated in the Battle of Bogside and was the only person imprisoned as a result of the disturbances. She has worked tirelessly for civil rights all her life, she has been a stalwart supporter of Foyle Pride from the start and in 1997 helped set up the South Tyrone Empowerment Programme (STEP), a not for profit community development organisation in Dungannon. Bernadette recently retired from STEP and now writes a weekly column for the Impartial Reporter.

    Tickets can be purchased via Skiddle.com

    To book go to: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derry/Sandinos/Femme-Sesh-2024/37270066/?fbclid=IwAR3RKph-mNFKTHtGIAoKLYTC5Fv1Q0Yzo9Zx_kN3X6bn6aVOMCoOz7bheKc

    Related topics:DerryDonegalTickets