15 acts from Derry and Donegal and Bernadette McAliskey set for Femme Sesh in Sandinos

"Our host for the evening is Abby Oliveira, a renowned writer, performer, lyricist, and theatre maker based in Derry . For the past few years she has been involved in a wide range of collaborative work with musicians, photographers, street theatre companies and actors from near and far.

“We have a very special speaker on the night. Bernadette McAliskey will be joining us. For those of you who haven't heard of Bernadette, she was an instigator of the first civil rights and in April 1969, at the age of 21, she was elected as the youngest woman to the House of Commons. In August 1969 she participated in the Battle of Bogside and was the only person imprisoned as a result of the disturbances. She has worked tirelessly for civil rights all her life, she has been a stalwart supporter of Foyle Pride from the start and in 1997 helped set up the South Tyrone Empowerment Programme (STEP), a not for profit community development organisation in Dungannon. Bernadette recently retired from STEP and now writes a weekly column for the Impartial Reporter.