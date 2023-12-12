15 great pictures from Lilliput Christmas Craft Fayre at Derry's Playhouse
Many great and original gifts were on sale at the stalls as Lilliput hosted their Christmas Craft Fayre on Saturday last in the Playhouse on Artillery Street.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 12th Dec 2023, 13:40 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 13:41 GMT
Lilliput is a day opportunities facility run by the Western Trust which offer daily day time activities for adults with Learning Disabilities. Their main focus is drama but the group love any type of performing whether it be through short video sketches, music videos or singing.
Photos by Conor McClean / Derry Journal.
1 / 4