15 images from the Blessing of the Fleet at Fahan Marina in Donegal

The annual Blessing of the Fleet at Fahan Marina in Inishowen on Sunday.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. The Rev. Canon Judi McGaffin, Dr Dan McKenna and Fr. Paddy Baker pictured during the blessing of the boats at the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 14
The Rev. Canon Judi McGaffin, Dr Dan McKenna and Fr. Paddy Baker pictured during the blessing of the boats at the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 14 Photo: George Sweeney
2. There were lots of activities for children at the blessing of the boats and family fun day at the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 18
There were lots of activities for children at the blessing of the boats and family fun day at the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 18 Photo: George Sweeney
3. Some of the visitors to the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon for the blessing of the boats. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 23
Some of the visitors to the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon for the blessing of the boats. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 23 Photo: George Sweeney
4. Some of the large attendance at the blessing of the boats and family fun day at the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 21
Some of the large attendance at the blessing of the boats and family fun day at the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 21 Photo: George Sweeney