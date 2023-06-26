News you can trust since 1772
People attend the blessing of the boats at the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 10
People attend the blessing of the boats at the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 10

15 images from the Blessing of the Fleet at Fahan Marina in Donegal

The annual Blessing of the Fleet at Fahan Marina in Inishowen on Sunday.
By George Sweeney
Published 26th Jun 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 08:55 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. The Rev. Canon Judi McGaffin, Dr Dan McKenna and Fr. Paddy Baker pictured during the blessing of the boats at the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 14

2. There were lots of activities for children at the blessing of the boats and family fun day at the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 18

3. Some of the visitors to the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon for the blessing of the boats. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 23

4. Some of the large attendance at the blessing of the boats and family fun day at the Fahan Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2326GS - 21

