15 photos as Bear Run supercars zoom into Derry & Donegal during Jazz Festival

Some of the world’s most impressive and expensive cars brought Derry city centre to a standstill on Saturday morning just as the Jazz Festival got under way.
Superstar Fabu-D was also in town for the charity run in aid of Bumbleance, the Children’s Ambulance Service, and the Bear Run continues today across Donegal.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. 48 super cars and American Muscle cars took part in the Bear Run from Derry’s Shipquay Street to Donegal and Inishowen, on Saturday morning, raising funds for Bumbleance, the Children’s Ambulance Service. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 114
2. Ian Clarkson jives with members of the Jive Aces and Jaydee Brass Band at the super cars and American Muscle cars Bear Run event on Derry’s Shipquay Street, on Saturday morning, to raise funds for Bumbleance, the Children’s Ambulance Service. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 120
3. Caolan and his dad Aaron pictured beside one of the super cars that took part in the Bear Run from Derry’s Shipquay Street to Donegal and Inishowen, on Saturday morning, raising funds for Bumbleance, the Children’s Ambulance Service. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 119
4. Derry’s own Mickey Doherty jives with a member of the Jive Aces at the super cars and American Muscle cars Bear Run event at Derry’s Shipquay Street on Saturday morning to raise funds for Bumbleance, the Children’s Ambulance Service. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 121
