Jive Aces arrive at St John’s Primary School on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 19Jive Aces arrive at St John’s Primary School on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 19
19 pictures of St John's pupils getting into the Swing as Derry Jazz Festival kicks off

The Jives Aces got the City of Derry Jazz Festival off to a swinging start on Thursday as they paid a special visit to St John’s Primary School in Creggan.

By George Sweeney
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST

The Jives Aces got the City of Derry Jazz Festival off to a swinging start on Thursday as they paid a special visit to St John’s Primary School in Creggan. Photos by George Sweeney/Derry Journal.

Pupils at St John’s Primary School loved the performance from the Jive Aces on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 31

The Jive Aces open the 2023 Jazz Festival with a performance in St St John’s Primary School on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 25

Pupils at St John’s Primary School loved the performance from the Jive Aces on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 28

Pupils at St John’s Primary School principal Geraldine O'Connor jives with a pupil during the Jive Aces performance on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 26

