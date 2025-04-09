2 additional attractions confirmed for June 2025 Summer Jamm in Strabane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved additional funding for two new attractions at this year’s Summer Jamm Festival in Strabane.

At this month’s Business and Culture Committee members were presented with an update report on the plans for this year’s festival, which takes place in the town on June 7.

The report outlined several key events at the Summer Jamm including an arts and crafts market and funfair, as well as two new attractions: a music trail and street art festival.

Council’s Head of Culture, Aeidin McCarter, added: “As part of our ongoing commitment to arts and culture, the Summer Jamm Festival will serve as the official launch of a Street Art Initiative within the Arts and Culture programme.

Young people and performers at the 2024 Summer Jamm Festival.

“A small piece of street art will be produced, marking the beginning of this long-term project that will further contribute to the district’s artistic vibrancy.

“Officers are currently working up longer term proposals for a street art series over the next three years.

“Discussions are ongoing with Strabane BID, Strabane Community Partnership, the Education Authority, the Housing Executive and the Council’s Events, Arts and Culture and Regeneration teams.

“It is estimated that a full street art programme would cost between £20,000 and £40,000, but by working together across directorates and agencies it is hoped that the budget will be found to develop this programme.

The Mayor visiting the attractions at Strabane Jamm 2024.

“[The music trail] will allow the event to develop further and allow for further growth options.

“The music will cross multiple genres/ types and is designed to help showcase local talent across the town’s pubs and venues as well as support and promote the local music scene.

“There is currently no funding in place within the existing Summer Jamm Budget to support this new initiative. It is estimated that this would cost in the region of £10,000. Officers are proposing that £5,000 be allocated from other in-year savings towards this project in order to develop this as a proof of concept.

“This is a temporary allocation for the 2025 event only and if this programme proves to be a success additional funding for future years will form part of the rates ask.

Performers at the 2024 Strabane Jamm.

“It is hoped that the remainder of the funding will be sourced through Strabane BID and possible sponsorship options.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said the new additions to the festival were “exciting and welcome”, while Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Mc Hugh said the festival was “highly anticipated in Strabane each year”.

“Each year Council Officers have sought to build on the Summer Jamm and make it an even bigger event every year,” he concluded. “And we see that with the additional music trail and street art.”