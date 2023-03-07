31 pictures of headline performance by The Swingles at St. Columb’s School of Music Gala concert in St. Columb’s Hall

A great night was had by all when multi-Grammy award winning vocal group The Swingles headlined the St.Columb’s School of Music annual Gala concert in St.Columb’s Hall.
The group were invited to play Derry on March 2 by St. Columb’s School of Music founders Louis Fields and Nicky Morton before they headed to Dublin for a concert in St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
Here is a selection of photographs.
1. Louis Fields and Nicky Morton, founders of St.Columb’s School of Music pictured with Celine McDaid as they hosted the School’s annual Gala concert in St.Columb’s Hall headlined by the Swingles, Picture Martin McKeown.
Photo: Martin McKeown
2. Louis Fields and Nicky Morton, founders of St.Columb’s School of Music pictured with Maureen Fox from Urban Villages and Roisin McLaughlin as they hosted the School’s annual Gala concert in St.Columb’s Hall headlined by the Swingles, Picture Martin McKeown.
Photo: Martin McKeown
3. Louis Fields and Nicky Morton, founders of St.Columb’s School of Music pictured with Joan Doherty MBE DL, as they hosted the School’s annual Gala concert in St.Columb’s Hall headlined by the Swingles, Picture Martin McKeown.
Photo: Martin McKeown
4. Louis Fields and Nicky Morton, founders of St.Columb’s School of Music pictured with Jeanette Warke MBE as they hosted the School’s annual Gala concert in St.Columb’s Hall headlined by the Swingles, Picture Martin McKeown.
Photo: Martin McKeown