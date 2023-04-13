33 pictures of winners at Derry Feis on Wednesday

Pictured are some of those who were awarded prizes at Fheis Dhoire Cholmcille on Wednesday of this week.
Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
Editor of the Derry Journal, Brendan McDaid who presented the Derry Journal Cup to the winners of the Action Song (under eight) to the winning entrants, St Anne’s Primary School at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. St Anne’s performed ‘Finnegan’s Wake.’ Pictured beside Brendan is adjudicator Darren Hargan who awarded a mark of 95. 33 Picture: Derry Feis. Photo: Derry Feis
2. Cillian and Nessa McGurk were Highly Commended for Poems at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 158
3. Holly McLaughlin was awarded third place in P4 Poem at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 172
4. Caoimhe Fitzsimons was awarded third place in P3 Girls Verse at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 171
