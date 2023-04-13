News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Liahah Keogh was awarded first place in Under 12 Junior Any Song, Set Ensemble and Poem at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 166Liahah Keogh was awarded first place in Under 12 Junior Any Song, Set Ensemble and Poem at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 166
Liahah Keogh was awarded first place in Under 12 Junior Any Song, Set Ensemble and Poem at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 166

33 pictures of winners at Derry Feis on Wednesday

Pictured are some of those who were awarded prizes at Fheis Dhoire Cholmcille on Wednesday of this week.

By George Sweeney
Published 13th Apr 2023, 07:44 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 07:44 BST

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Editor of the Derry Journal, Brendan McDaid who presented the Derry Journal Cup to the winners of the Action Song (under eight) to the winning entrants, St Anne’s Primary School at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. St Anne’s performed ‘Finnegan’s Wake.’ Pictured beside Brendan is adjudicator Darren Hargan who awarded a mark of 95. 33 Picture: Derry Feis.

1. image_50425601.JPG

Editor of the Derry Journal, Brendan McDaid who presented the Derry Journal Cup to the winners of the Action Song (under eight) to the winning entrants, St Anne’s Primary School at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. St Anne’s performed ‘Finnegan’s Wake.’ Pictured beside Brendan is adjudicator Darren Hargan who awarded a mark of 95. 33 Picture: Derry Feis. Photo: Derry Feis

Photo Sales
Cillian and Nessa McGurk were Highly Commended for Poems at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 158

2. Cillian and Nessa McGurk were Highly Commended for Poems at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 158

Cillian and Nessa McGurk were Highly Commended for Poems at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 158 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Holly McLaughlin was awarded third place in P4 Poem at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 172

3. Holly McLaughlin was awarded third place in P4 Poem at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 172

Holly McLaughlin was awarded third place in P4 Poem at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 172 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Caoimhe Fitzsimons was awarded third place in P3 Girls Verse at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 171

4. Caoimhe Fitzsimons was awarded third place in P3 Girls Verse at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 171

Caoimhe Fitzsimons was awarded third place in P3 Girls Verse at the Feis Dhoire Cholmcille on Tuesday at the Millennium Forum. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2315GS – 171 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8