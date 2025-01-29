Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artist Adrian Margey will return to The Ebrington Hotel this weekend, Friday to Sunday with a major solo exhibition and sale of his work.

Margey held The Ebrington’s first exhibition last year and is well-known for his contemporary and traditional depictions of Ireland’s landscapes and landmarks.

The Portrush-based artist’s latest body of work will place a focus on the North West. Derry City’s landmarks, the rugged beauty of Donegal and the charm of the Causeway Coast have inspired this new body of work.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to The Ebrington Hotel with my new collection this weekend. I have taken great inspiration from the city itself as well as nearby Donegal and the Causeway Coast. I am very excited to welcome local visitors to this extensive showcase of my work,” said Margey.

Artist Adrian Margey painting Dunluce Castle.

Visitors should expect an eclectic exhibition filled with vibrant landscapes, dramatic cityscapes and dreamy beach scenes. From thrilling representations of The Peace Bridge, Guildhall and Shipquay Street to portrayals of Inishowen, Errigal, Marble Hill, Downings, Glenveagh, Downhill, Portrush and Portstewart, this promises to be an exhibition of contrasts.

Margey’s work first caught the art world’s attention due to his bold and colourful style. He is now also winning a great deal of praise for his more subtle, impressionistic works that embrace a naturalistic colour palette.

Margey exhibited his work in Washington DC in spring 2022 and was invited to live paint at Tourism Ireland’s Experience Ireland showcase in Milan last year.

The artist will be present throughout this weekend’s exhibition to discuss the work on show. Exhibition Opening Times: Friday January 31: 6pm – 9pm, Saturday February 1: 11am – 9pm, and Sunday February 2: 11am – 6pm.

For more information visit www.adrianmargey.com or telephone the artist’s Portrush Studio on 07841593762.