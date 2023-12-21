All systems go as dates confirmed for 5 large scale events at Ebrington in Derry in 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
While details of all the events have yet to be released, Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed some dates and details at the conclusion of the Event Space Application Process for Large Scale events at Ebrington.
In years past, Ebrington has hosted some of the largest ever concerts and shows ever staged in the north west.
Successful promoters who have applied to host events at Ebrington have now been communicated with directly, confirming their booking dates.
The process was open for a period in November and the Council met earlier this month to consider the applications and have been working with the applicants in relation to the terms and conditions of their applications.
As part of the process several stipulations were set out that included a maximum of five large scale events for 2024 and the requirement for promoters to provide written confirmation of the acts at least six months in advance.
A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council said: “Council is very pleased that as a result of this process, a number of events are planned for the 2024 to include the following: An event over three days in June on the 28, 29 and 30 June, an event in July that will run over two days/possibly three on 26, 27 and 28 July, while during the month of August there are two events planned for 03/04 August and then another event on 23, 24 and 25th August."
The Council said it will continue to work with The Executive Office over the coming weeks and months to get confirmation of the acts within the six-month period time-frame required, and to work with them to help deliver successful events in this “hugely important strategic event space”.
It is understood, the COuncil said, that the Executive Office will continues to welcome enquiries and bookings for other activity and animation for Ebrington Square throughout the year.
The Council spokesperson said details of the acts once they are finalised will be made available.