Eibhlin McCallion from Galliagh has been crowned 'U10 World Champion' at the recent An Chomhdhail Irish Dancing World Championships at the Gleneagles Hotel, INEC, in Killarney.

The Galliagh girl danced her way into the history books at the recent An Chomhdhail Irish Dancing World Championships at the Gleneagles Hotel, INEC, in Killarney.Eibhlin dances for Carolyn and Rachel Porter, of the Porter School of Irish Dancing in Derry and this was the very first time she competed at a World Championships, doing so in the youngest competition, which is the Under 10.

Very proud mum Mairead McCallion said Eibhlin has been dancing from the age of three and practises everyday.

"Her feet never stop dancing, it doesn't matter where she is.... she just absolutely loves it. For her young age, she is so dedicated to her dancing and fitness and she works extremely hard to ensure she is perfecting her steps and ironing out any corrections.

Eibhlin with her big sister who was also a winner at the championships.

" She literally bounces out the door for dance class three times a week and attends feisseana a few times a month, up and down the country.“Through Irish Dancing, Eibhlin has made lots of wonderful wee friends, both in the Porter School, Derry/Donegal Branch and various schools up and down the country. They are all so supportive of each other and have the best craic when they all come together.”The family spoke of how Eibhlin’s three aunts on her dad's side of the family were all talented Irish Dancers, as are her own two big sisters, Aoife (18) and Maebh (15).

"They are her biggest supporters and have always helped Eibhlin with her practice and encouraged her to believe in herself and her ability and to just reach for the stars,” Mairead said, adding: “Her big sister Maebh also placed 3rd in the U15 World Championship this year,... bringing her fourth globe home.“The excitement when Eibhlin won was unreal, she was sitting between her two big sisters, holding their hands whilst watching the results. When she realised she had won, she burst into tears. She said, 'It was the best day of her life' and that 'Her dream came true'.”

"We were all just over the moon for her.”

"Our family and friends back home in Derry were also tuned into the online results and there was lots of excited and emotional facetime calls afterwards. They all gathered to welcome Eibhlin home from Killarney with a huge banner and balloons,.. a true hero's welcome."

Eibhlin with her trophy.