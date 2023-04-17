Amy O’Connor released ‘Go Back,’ earlier this month and it has already been winning many fans, in no small part to its poignant lyrics and Amy’s beautiful voice.

Amy told the Journal how she wrote the song during a time she was really missing someone who had previously been in her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a song about no longer talking to a family member, friend or an ex-partner and at the time, I wanted to go back to when things were so much better.”

Most Popular

The release of ‘Go Back’ comes after an exceptionally busy year for Amy. While she has always ‘loved’ singing, no-one really knew of her talent until she performed in a show at her school, Carndonagh Community School.

The now 6th year student began performing gigs and in her first year, chalked up over 40 performances. She also sang at weddings and appeared on local radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy outlined how the year was so successful, she wondered how she’d top it in her second year, so decided to release her first original single.

Amy’s music is ‘definitely pop’ and she loves to ‘write about things people can relate to’.

Amy O'Connor.

“I want to sing what I feel. I’m not just singing for the craic of it. I want to express how I’m feeling and that’s what ‘Go Back’ was – what I was feeling at that time. I wrote it sitting at the kitchen table and when I went to record it, I only changed three words. It definitely comes to me naturally and I’m always thinking of lyrics. My notes app is full of random lyrics!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy is excited about the future and will also sit her Leaving Certificate exams later this year. She is hoping to study business and social media marketing but her music career is also at the forefront of her mind.

"Music is going to be a part of my life, no matter what, and you never know where it could lead.”