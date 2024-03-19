Bronagh Gallagher’s latest IFTA nomination hailed amid remarkable surge in talent

Bronagh Gallagher

The multi-talented Derry actress and singer-songwriter has been nominated for her performance as Nora Barnacle in last year’s Samuel Beckett biopic ‘Dance First’.

Her latest achievement was recognised by the Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland at Stormont on Tuesday.

The MLA also recognised multiple nominations for police drama ‘Blue Lights’, which was written by Derry-born Declan Lawn.

“There has been such a remarkable surge in talent in the Northern Irish arts scene. That is underscored by the region's burgeoning talent and vibrant creative community. From captivating films to compelling TV productions, Northern Irish artists are making their mark on the national and international stage.

"I pay particular tribute to 'Blue Lights' creators, Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson. I do not know whether anybody has watched it. There is a great deal of excitement for the new series, a preview of which, coincidentally, is playing, in a few weeks' time, in the Braid, back home in Ballymena. Well done to them: four nominations in the top four categories.

"There are nominations for Kenneth Branagh for best supporting actor in a film; Derry's own Bronagh Gallagher for best supporting actress in a film; and the directors of 'An Irish Goodbye',” said Ms. Mulholland.

Ms. Gallagher, who has appeared in The Commitments, Pulp Fiction, Star Wars and Sherlock Holmes, has been recognised for her role in James Marsh’s biographical exploration of the life of the Enniskillen-born modernist master Beckett.

The Creggan-native stars opposite Gabriel Byrne as Beckett and Aiden Gillen as James Joyce in the film.

Mr. Lawn has been nominated for best script for ‘Blue Lights’ alongside his co-writer Adam Patterson.

The police thriller has been nominated for best drama while Martin McCann (lead actor) and Richard Dormer (supporting actor) are in the running for awards for there roles in the TV series.

Neil Hannon, meanwhile, has received a nod for best original music for his work on Andrew Legge’s builds unique sci-fi fable set in WW2-era England, ‘LOLA’.

Announcing the nominees recently Academy CEO, Áine Moriarty said: “What an incredible showcase of Nominees shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year.

"Irish talents are proving themselves to be amongst the best in the world, both in front and behind the camera, delivering such high standards of acting, filmmaking, and storytelling.

"We in the Irish Academy, are proud to showcase this industry’s great work and to reward their achievements. Congratulations to all the Nominees - so well deserved!”

Award winners will be announced at the 21st Anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony taking place on Saturday, April 20 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. The Awards will be hosted for the first time by Emmy-winning broadcaster Baz Ashmawy.

Welcoming the recognition of northern actors, directors, writers and musicians on Tuesday, Ms. Mulholland said: “As we can see, those nominations not only celebrate individual achievements but highlight our rich cultural landscape and the growing influence of the Northern Irish arts industry.