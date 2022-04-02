Belfast based indie music project Buí. Photo: Stanislav Nikolov.

Following the release of two singles which both feature on the EP, ‘Talking to the Walls’ is a huge taste of what Buí fans have been anticipating since the release of their debut album ‘Eugene’ in 2017.

‘Talking to the Walls’ is an interesting project, not only in terms of sound, but also in how it has been recorded and released.

The A-side of the EP was recorded to analogue tape, which gives the first four tracks a whole different feel and creates a sound that is almost nostalgic of a different era of Alternative music. The B-side, which is set to only be released physically on Cassette and CD, was then recorded and produced at home by singer songwriter Josh Healy.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EP opens with the track ‘Walls’, which starts with a humming synth, which is somewhat of a staple for Buí’s more recent music. As an opener track, ‘Walls’ establishes the feel of the EP well, with the first line in the song being the EP title itself. The track is slightly reminiscent of Buí’s previous single ‘People Don’t Think’, with the melody sounding almost like a reprise of the single, and the lyrics seemingly having the same themes of anxiety and loneliness.

‘Walls’ is then followed up by the track ‘A Conversation About Punk’ previously released as a Demo, called ‘A.C.A.P.’ then as a stand-alone single.

With the track already being familiar, listening to it again showcased just how Buí as a project has evolved in recent years. The original mix used a drum machine and acoustic guitar, but this mix feels like a full realization of how the song was intended to be with a live kit, twangy rhythm guitar, distorted lead, and a theremin sounding synth.

The tracks that then wrap up the A-Side are previously reviewed Daniel Johnston cover ‘The Sun Shines Down on Me’ and ‘I Have to Swim’.

Belfast based indie music project Buí have come out with their new EP Talking to the Walls.

The latter is a great track to wrap up the A-Side, with singer Josh Healy taking a step back from the main vocals. Synth player, Adam Sloan, and rotating drummer, Amy Nolan provide the vocals on the track with their vocals being a great fit and near comparable to the chorus vocals on ‘When the Sun Hits’ by Slowdive. The track then plays out with a guitar solo that ends the first half of the EP.

With how heavily the start of the B-Side contrasts with the end of the A-Side, there seems to be a huge emphasis on why the B-Side is only being released physically, as flipping a cassette over would create the perfect gap between the two tracks.

The B-Side opens with ‘Hedgehog’, which sounds a lot more folky than any of the tracks up to that point. Interestingly, this song’s lyrics are from a poem of the same name by Belfast poet John Hewitt, which was written in 1952. As an opener to the B-Side, it does a great job of transitioning from a half that consisted mostly of Alternative Rock, to a half that is majorly Alternative Folk orientated.

The next tracks ‘One Sole Purpose’ and ‘Finish Line’ have a similar tone of lyricism to the opening track ‘Walls’, touching on similar themes yet both tracks having a more positive sound to them in contrast to the melancholic sound of ‘Walls’. The fingerstyle guitar in ‘Finish Line’ is probably my favourite on the EP, perfectly showcasing the impressive signwriting and range the EP has.

The ending track, ‘Stormy Weather’, is an arrangement based on an American Jazz standard. With this track yet again showcasing the range that Buí have achieved with the EP, while each song still having the unique and creative sound of Buí. It’s a great track to finish with, being a song that lets you sit back and take in the EP.

With the amount of anticipation for Buí’s next big project prior to the release of this EP, it was a huge task to be able keep up the consistently high quality tracks, but it was a task that was pulled off masterfully in one of the best EP’s to come out of NI in years.