Carnival of Colours is back this weekend

Local people and visitors have been told to expect the ‘very best of international street theatre’, along with workshops in circus skills and roller-skating, graffiti arts demos and music.

IYSC will be breathing life into the Cathedral Quarter area of the city with a stage located at Society Street Carpark, and walkabout characters entertaining those who will be roaming the traffic-free streets around St Columb’s Cathedral.

Lots of other activity will be taking place in the area including ‘Sounds of the City,’ a music and performance trail, and a Carny Corner, in the Garden of Reflection.

Cath McBride, IYSC’s Company Director said: “We are thrilled to be back and at it this year.

“We have so greatly appreciated the support of our funders and the general public in helping us to recover and bring this unique event back to its audience.

“We aim to ensure that the 2021 Carnival of Colours is a celebration of the city, of our artists and participants, of circus, and of our wonderful audiences. We are confident that there is something in the programme for everyone and that it will give families a fabulous opportunity to spend some quality time together.”