Christmas Food and Craft Market coming to Derry's North West Transport Hub on Saturday

The North-West Transport Hub is set to host its first-ever Christmas Food and Craft Market, bringing festive cheer and a sense of community to the station on Saturday, December 14, from 11am to 4pm.

The pop-up market will feature an array of local craft and artisan food stalls, offering unique gifts, festive treats, and delicious eats perfect for the Christmas season.

To make the day even more magical, the event will include a special visit from Santa and a performance by the much-loved local choir Thyme to Sing, spreading joy with their seasonal melodies.

Following the resounding success of the station’s Halloween Market, which attracted thousands of passengers, this Christmas event promises to become another highlight of the local calendar.

Colin Hipson from Translink’s North-West Transport Hub, shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming event, saying: "We are thrilled to host our first Christmas Food and Craft Market at North-West Transport Hub. This is a wonderful opportunity to bring together the local community and showcase the incredible talent of our local artisans and food producers.

"Events like these highlight the potential of public spaces like ours to connect people and create memorable experiences. We can’t wait to see passengers and locals alike enjoying the festive atmosphere!"

Whether you’re traveling through the station or planning a special trip, the Christmas Market at North-West Transport Hub is an event not to be missed. Come along to support local businesses, embrace the holiday spirit, and enjoy a day full of festive fun at the local transport hub.