'City Til I Die' play to premiere online tonight
and live on Freeview channel 276
The play, which premiered at Long Tower Youth & Community Centre in March 2024, was a huge hit with audiences.
The play examines what it truly means to be a Derry City supporter and how being a supporter enhances the lives of so many in the region and beyond. The drama celebrates Derry City FC’s history and the positive contribution the club and its fans make to the city.
The play features a cast that includes well known Derry actors Pat Lynch, Francis Harkin, Maureen Wilkinson, Jonathan Burgess, Conor Barr and Brian Hasson as well as debuts from Spasie McGilloway, Michael Doherty, Ruairi Campbell, Aisling Hutton and Harley Nixon.
City Til I Die is A Communities In Transition project funded by The Executive Office.
