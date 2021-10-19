CityBeat: What’s On - 10 Things to Do in Derry & the North West from October 19 2021

City of Derry International Choir Festival 2019 National Equal Voice Competitions Big Sing Workshop hosted by Slixs.

1. INVADERBAND LIVE

(BENNIGANS BAR)

Local garage rock art group Invaderband will perform tracks from their latest album titled ‘Peter Gabriel.’

The gig begins at 8pm on Saturday October 23. Admission is £5 and tickets can be bought via the Eventbrite website.

2. SEOULFOOD (GRAND CENTRAL BAR)

Fancy some authentic Korean food? The tasting event will take place on Friday October 22 from 6pm-9pm.

Join in to experience traditonal food made by Seunghui Mulhern who is from Haenam in South Korea.

3. CITY OF DERRY INTERNATIONAL CHOIR FESTIVAL

The prestigious choir festival returns to Derry from October 20-24.

The festival will take place at various venues including the Foyle Arena, St. Columba’s Church Long Tower, St. Eugene’s Cathedral and the Millenium Forum. For more information please visit www.derrychoirfest.com.

4. COLIN MURPHY LIVE (MILLENNIUM FORUM)

The Downpatrick comedian will take to the stage at the Forum on Saturday November 6. The show begins at 8pm and tickets are priced at £19.50. To book your seat please visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/colin-murphy-3/5. SILVER TONGUED DEVIANCE (VOID GALLERY)

Join the poetry scene onWednesday October 20 from 7.45pm.

Silver Tongued Deviance is a collaboration with Bluebell Arts and hosted by spoken word artist, Frank Rafferty.

This month’s session occurs in tandem with the Void’s Autumn exhibition Beating a Retreat, Cevdet Erek.

Admission to the event at Void is free.

6. EDEL MURPHY LIVE (THE PLAYHOUSE)

The Celtic Woman will perform iconic songs of struggle and celebration from such songwriting greats as Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Nina Simone, Kate Bush and Dolly Parton.

The show will kick off at 8pm on the Saturday October 23. The performance can be viewed online for £10, or in theatre for £12. See www.derryplayhouse.co.uk7. GLEN HANSARD LIVE (MILLENNIUM FORUM)

Irish singer-songwriter, musician and actor Glen Hansard will play at the Forum on Tuesday October 26 from 8pm.

Starting his music career in 1983, Glen was the frontman of Dublin outfit The Frames.

He rose to fame after appearing in feature film ‘The Commitments.’

Tickets for the show are priced at £32.50.

8. LINOCUT SHORT COURSE (DERRY PRINT WORKSHOP)

HostedbyMatthew Braithwaite. This course is a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in trying their hand at printing a linocut and learning more about what relief printing is capable of.

The course begins on Saturday October 23 from 12-3pm. The fee is £30.

See www.derryprintworkshop.co.uk/courses/ for detials of all courses.

9. LIAM Ó MAONLAÍ LIVE (ST. AUGUSTINE’S CHURCH))

Hosted by local music pioneers Music Capital.

The performance kicks off at 7.30pm on Friday October 29. There will be support from local songwriter Connor Hutcheon and Ceev.

Tickets are priced at £18 and can be purchased at www.musiccapital.org.

10. LATE NIGHT PETTY SESSIONS (HIDDEN CITY CAFE, LONDON STREET)

The popular cafe on London street will host their first new eventon Saturday October 30 at 9.15pm.

The firtst artist to open it all up is local folk musician Kevin Brown.

Last order for food service will be 8.45pm, and please note there will be no addmitance after 8.30pm