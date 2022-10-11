Comedy night for HURT in Derry in Gweedore Bar
A Comedy Night for Derry charity HURT will be held upstairs in the Gweedore Bar, Waterloo Street on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Diona Doherty will be headlining the event, with other comedians taking to the stage to include Fintan Harvey, Peter Davidson, Thran Leeann and Sarah Firby, with a final act yet to be announced.
There will be raffle prizes and DJ Jeff Simpson will close out the night.
Doors open at 7pm with the show to start at 8pm.
Tickets are £20 or £65 for a group of four, and can be booked online at register.enthuse.com/ps/event/HURTComedyNight
The HURT, Have Your Tomorrows treatment centre offers a confidential, non-judgmental approach to those affected by dependency and addiction.
HURT staff and volunteers provide a holistic care package to individuals seeking assistance in relation to their own or a loved one’s addiction issue. Their services include Auricular acupuncture, complimentary therapies – to include reflexology and massage. Clients are then offered ten weeks of counselling.