Diona Doherty will be headlining the event, with other comedians taking to the stage to include Fintan Harvey, Peter Davidson, Thran Leeann and Sarah Firby, with a final act yet to be announced.

There will be raffle prizes and DJ Jeff Simpson will close out the night.

Doors open at 7pm with the show to start at 8pm.

The Gweedore on Waterloo Street in Derry. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2150GS – 044

Tickets are £20 or £65 for a group of four, and can be booked online at register.enthuse.com/ps/event/HURTComedyNight

The HURT, Have Your Tomorrows treatment centre offers a confidential, non-judgmental approach to those affected by dependency and addiction.