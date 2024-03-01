Countdown begins as thousands expected at Derry's popular St Patrick's Day parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade was recently launched by Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Patricia Logue in Brooke Park alongside representatives from her Mayoral charities The Ryan McBride Foundation and the Foyle Hospice.

The North West Carnival Initiative’s theme for this year’s St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival Parade will be ‘Out of the Darkness Into the Light’.

It will feature flamboyant performances from local dance groups, sports clubs, and community organisations.

St Patrick leading a previous St Patrick's Day parade down Shipquay Street.

The parade sets off at 3pm from Bishop Street.

The Guildhall Square will be a place to be as there will be a live music stage there, which will have a line-up of talented local musicians playing from 1 pm to 6 pm.

You can also have a go at Irish dancing by visiting the Ceol in the Guildhall. Whenever you want to tap your feet, sing along, or vibe with the atmosphere. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just looking to tap your feet, come along and enjoy the relaxed ceili atmosphere.

If you are looking for some more traditional Irish song and dance the Craft Village will also be bouncing with live traditional music and Irish dancing.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival is watched by thousands as it makes its way through Derry city centre. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you start to feel hungry from all that singing and dancing, go visit the local food trucks that will be at the Guildhall. Legenderry street food traders will be there such as the BBQ enthusiasts ‘Lo & Slo’, Latin American ‘La Tia Juana’s’ and Derry’s very own ‘Doherty’s Meats’. Fancy a coffee to keep up with the energy? Have a local coffee from the Offing’s Coffee truck.

The local famous ‘Carnival of Colours’ is also returning this year with a Spring twist! Visit “Bounce” at the Peace Garden to shake off the winter blues and bounce into Spring with fun-filled circus workshops, and super-human acrobatic and parkour performances with magical and interactive performers. There will be fun for the whole family from 1 pm to 6 pm.