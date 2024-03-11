Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following one of the largest turnouts the town has ever seen last year, the Buncrana parade committee have been working feverishly with local groups to ensure this year’s parade will be on par with last year with lots of floats, bands and attractions around the town for the festivities.

“St Patrick’s Day in Buncrana has always been a brilliant day out for the family, and the parade has always been very well supported, so we would like to take the opportunity to thank all of those who take part in the floats or volunteer their time to help steward the event, as well as all those families who come out in numbers to support the parade, not to mention the local businesses who get behind us financially to make the event happen,” said committee chairperson, Ryan Stewart.

“The committee have compiled a list of events taking place in Buncrana which is available on our Facebook page, including kids activities before and after the parade, which pubs are hosting live music, and we have a band playing in the Market Square from 1pm to 2.30pm ahead of the parade, so the atmosphere will be brilliant throughout the day, which is all the more reason to get into town early and get a good parking space.

These lads enjoyed taking part in a previous Buncrana St Patrick’s Day parade. DER1219GS-023

“We’re all really looking forward to a fun filled, family day out, and hopefully the weather will be in our favour too!” said Mr Stewart.

Buncrana’s parade starts at 3pm, and will be following the usual routes around the town.

Motorists and visitors are advised that they should take note of traffic plans, and to follow any diversions which will be in place during the celebrations, and “essentially find your way into the town as early as possible to avoid delays”.

Moving north to Moville, and preparations are well advanced for a three-day St Patrick’s Day Festival this weekend.

One of the marching bands at St Patrick’s Day carnival parade in Moville. DER1116GS055

This Friday there will be music, bingo and quizzing at various venues in the town including St Eugene’s Hall, Rosato’s and The Corner Bar.

On Saturday there will a 5km family Fun Run from The Big Tree at 11am. This will be followed by a Car Treasure Hunt starting from Maguire’s Bar at 4pm (Entry 20 euro per car). On Saturday evening The Trawlerman Bar will host Ceol agus Rince Traidisiúnta from 10pm.

On St Patrick’s Day itself, the Moville parade will get under way at 2.30pm, with music in the town by Keltic Knights from 2pm to 5pm.

The awards ceremony for the best floats etc. will take place on Friday, March 22 at the Corner Bar from 9pm.

John Porter (right) with young Buncrana GAA players at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Buncrana on Saturday afternoon last. DER1118GS028

And as for the weather, well it is too far out to call it at this stage, but it looks like temperatures will be around 10 to 11 degrees Celsius according to Met Eireann, but sure whatever the weather, there will be no raining on anyone’s parade during the celebrations in Inishowen this weekend!