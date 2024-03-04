County Derry Fleash poised to bring a weekend of magnificent entertainment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fiddles, bodhrans, uilleann pipes, banjos, guitars, accordions, harps, and concertinas are being prepared to fill the Derry air with magnificent music in sessions, concerts, and competitions of the highest possible standard between Thursday April 18 and Sunday April 21.

Presented by Greater Shantallow Community Arts and hosted by the city’s Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann branch Baile na gCailleach the county fleadh will culminate in a Céílí Mór in the Guildhall at the conclusion of a packed weekend of entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the recent official launch of the fleadh, Co-Chair of the organising committee Ollie Green said: “The reality is that the last time we were here in 2019, we had a wonderful reception from right across the city.

Most Popular

Included in the picture from the launch of Fleadh Mhór Dhoire at Studio 2 are Co-chairs of the event Angela Harkin and Ollie Green, Brendan Molloy, County Derry Chair of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Councillor Patricia Logue, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, members of the organising committee and young musicians from CCÉ Baile na gCailleach. Picture courtesy of Tom Heaney – nwpresspics.com

“That was our last pre-Covid outdoor fleadh and we had thousands of people playing a part in it. We had some wonderful events, like the 500 kids doing Irish dancing on the Peace Bridge, we had major events in Guildhall Square and Vince Jordan chair of the World Fleadh and president of the Comhaltas as our guest.

“We had messages of goodwill sent from all over the world and really what we were doing was highlighting the sheer talent and history of Irish traditional music and culture here in our city.

“It was a wonderful occasion for the whole city to engage in, the city came out and supported us wonderfully. So, to have it back here in 2024 is really the first live opportunity for it to come back to a branch in the city since the pandemic. It’s an opportunity that we have really embraced, and it provides the chance for Derry to buy into all that it is wonderful about Irish music and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Studio 2 will be hosting some of the major sessions and concerts but obviously in terms of the main competitions, Coláiste Bhríde is going to play host to 55 competitions as part of the fleadh.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue addressing the audience at the launch of Fleadh Mhór Dhoire at Studio 2. Picture courtesy of Tom Heaney – nwpresspics.com

“So, we'll have hundreds of entrants from all over the city and county taking part in those. This is a great pathway for musicians from right across the county to qualify for the Ulster Fleadh and then forward to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford.

“As a community arts charity Studio 2 are delighted to be very much a part of supporting CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, the host branch to deliver a wonderful event.”

The competitive element of the fleadh without doubt brings a more serious element to proceedings. It is there, however, that those with a dedicated or growing interest in traditional music will get to see top quality musicianship up close. The competitions will take place on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st of April and everyone is encouraged to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries for the fleadh competitions can be made online at www.derryfleadhentries.com. The website will accept solo, group and Comhrá Gaeilge entries. And the deadline for entries is 6.00 pm on Friday, March 8. Comhaltas members should make their entries through their branches because in that way no charges will be incurred. Any queries about entries should be emailed to [email protected].

Angela Harkin from host branch CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, Co-Chair of the organising committee speaking at the launch of Fleadh Mhór Dhoire at Studio 2. Picture courtesy of Tom Heaney – nwpresspics.com

Speaking at the launch, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue urged those involved to remember, however, that participation as far as she is concerned is the key to getting the fullest enjoyment from the event.

Mayor Logue said: “I am personally delighted that the fleadh is going to be hosted in the city. It's all about taking part, but I suppose it's even better when you win things, and there are competitions.

“But really, it's about taking part and seeing Irish culture at its best - music, dance song and storytelling. I'm really looking forward to attending a few of the events and hope to get to as many as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another greatly anticipated event at the county fleadh will be the Sean-nós singing and storytelling session which will take place on Friday, April 19 at Studio 2.

This event is one which draws great interest and participants from every corner of County Derry and is regarded as the perfect example of true adherence to the tradition of Irish culture combined with a bucket load of craic.

Brendan Molloy, Chair of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann in County Derry is convinced that the success of the fleadh just like its previous incarnations in the city is based on the participation of people from all over the county.

“I think it's great for the city because the fleadh coming here reinforces the music, the song, the dance, and the Irish language that's here already. The support not only from south Derry, but north Derry all working together just illustrates that Irish arts and culture are alive and well in this county. And I am looking forward to a great weekend,” he said.

The announcement of the fleadh also drew backing from the political arena with two of the city’s MLAs attending the launch at Studio 2.

Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle Padraig Delargy said: “I think it's great to see so many young people here who are involved in their culture and music. The committee has put on a fantastic programme of events as well and it's great to see that each and every year that they're building on that. It's important that it continues, and the funding continues as well.”

And SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin added: “I’m absolutely delighted to see an event like this return to the city. One of the things that we have really lost is the legacy of the fleadh (2013) and just to see this for our young people and all of our musicians is wonderful. We are a city of music, and this is what we should be doing, so, again, I am delighted.”

Tickets for the Céílí Mór in the Guildhall on Sunday, April 21 are already on sale. Tickets are priced at £10 and can be purchased from Studio 2, Units 1 – 3, Foyle Business Park, Beraghmore Road, Derry. Music on the night will be by Raymond Lunny and the event starts at 8.00 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Harkin from host branch CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, is Co-Chair of the organising committee.

She said: “I’m just looking forward to welcoming all the people to the city from all the different counties. We have great links with branches across the county – in Dungiven, in Loup and in Newbridge to mention just a few. It’ll be great to get them all back in the city for the first time since 2019."

“Personally, I am delighted to have been asked to be Co-chair, it’s a position that I’ve never held before. I think it’s a big achievement for the branch and I am delighted to get out there and get going.”