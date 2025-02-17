Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Donegal Railway Museum and Foyle Valley Railway Museum in Derry are to host a special two day ‘Railway Connections’ cross-border event on February 22 and 23.

The first event will be held at Foyle Valley Railway Museum on Foyle Road on Saturday, February 22 from 10am to 4pm.

The second will take place the following day, Sunday, February 23 from 11am to 4pm at the John Bosco Centre in Donegal Town.

Supported by the Shared Island Civic Society Fund, this two part event celebrates the unique railways that once operated across the north west, and will be highlighting efforts to develop new links and strengthen existing relationships on issues of common concern for civic society groups on both sides of the border.

A model replica of one of the former railway stations.

A spokesperson said: “The railways which once straddled the border between Donegal and Derry closed in the 1950s, severing connections between remote communities and creating a significant negative impact that continues to resonate in the region to this day.

“At this conference, the railways will act as a ‘vehicle’ through which to bring disconnected communities together to mark these shared histories and lost connections, aiming to start new conversations about the past, present and future of the Northwest.”

The two-day event will include artefact displays; panel discussions; model railway layouts; local railway publications for sale, and an opportunity for those with links to the railways to showcase their artefacts and record their stories for the museum archives.

A selection of these stories will also be brought together in a booklet to be published later in 2025.

The Foyle Valley Railway on Foyle Road.

These events are free to all and people are being encouraged to come along, “share their stories and join in the discussion of this fascinating part of our local and national history”.

Niall McCaughan, outgoing manager of the Donegal Railway Museum stated: “We are delighted to have secured this funding which is a new one for us, particularly linking in for the first time with our colleagues at Foyle Valley Railway in Derry. The North West has a unique story to tell about the railways that once operated here, and these series of events will help us engage the wider public to tell this story.”

Caroline O’Hara, Manager of Foyle Valley Railway Museum stated: “We are fortunate to have a great collection of Donegal Railway stock on site which operated on both sides of the border, and of course our own location was one of the sites where trains departed for Donegal.

"This project gives us the opportunity to talk about the strong links between the border communities, the negative effects that the closure of the railways here had on the region, but also to look to the future.”

For more information about this free two-day public event, click on the link below: donegalrailway.com./events/railway-connections/