The ceilidh evening was a collaboration between the North West Migrants Forum and Derry theatre group Sole Purpose Productions and was held to mark World Diversity Day.

The event aimed to bring people together and open them up to a deeper understanding of the value of cultural diversity.

That was achieved in style with dozens of members of the local Derry community joining the city’s migrant population to share music, food and friendship.

Gaëlle Gormley is the North West Migrants Forum’s Welfare and Integration Officer and was one of the key organisers of the ceilidh.

She said: “We are absolutely thrilled at the success of our Cross-Cultural Ceilidh.

“So many different nationalities were represented - Syrian, Ukrainian, Yemeni, Sudanese, Bangladeshi, Irish, British, French, American, Iranian, Greek and many more.

“Our attendance sheets tell us that 140 people turned up to have fun, dance, sing and to build intercultural friendships in a welcoming atmosphere.

“Such a turnout boosts greatly our hope in humanity and the power of kindness,” Ms Gormley added.

This was the second year running that the North West Migrants Forum has organised a multi-cultural music event. In August the charity teamed up with Ed Emery and the SOAS Ceilidh Band for a ‘Friendship Gig’ which also drew people of all ages and backgrounds to Cultúrlann.

Artistic Director of Sole Purpose Productions, Patricia Byrne, said she and her organisation were delighted to co-organise such an uplifting event.

“It was really a great pleasure to be involved in this event, our Songs Without Borders group were honoured to be a part of it and we premiered our new version of ‘We Shall Overcome’ sung in several different languages.

“Many thanks to the brilliant Mary McGuigan for leading the ceilidh dancing as well as the North West Migrants Forum and all involved in this wonderful, heartwarming event.”

Migrants Forum volunteer Ala Alsygaly said he hoped the ceilidh will engender a lasting understanding of overseas customs and traditions.

“It was a beautiful evening, packed with talent and creativity,” Mr Alsygaly said.

“To hear the famous civil rights anthem ‘We Shall Overcome’ performed in Irish, English, Ukrainian, Arabic, Bengal and Yoruba was very special indeed.

“Kurdish art, Kurdish saz playing, Arabic drums, belly dancing and African and Iranian music as well as foods from several countries all united to create a unique atmosphere filled with love and peace.

“Thank you to the North West Migrants Forum, Sole Purpose Productions and Radius Housing for making it happen,” Mr Alsygaly added.

All smiles at the Cross-Cultural Ceilidh organised by the North West Migrants Forum and Sole Purpose Productions.

Yemeni national Ahmed Al Wesabi in fine voice at the ceilidh event in Cultúrlann.

A couple of the Irish musicians who performed on the night alongside contributions from all over the world.