DC&SDC: Four new areas get Irish signs

In accordance with council’s policy on street naming and property numbering, the plebiscites of Cecilia’s Walk, Cooleen Park, Jacqueline Way and Lone Moor Road, Derry achieved the minimum consent threshold required for bilingual signage to be considered by Council.

Previously, any application required a minimum of 67% of respondents to support the new street sign proposal for it to be granted, however, the threshold was reduced to 15% in January of this year by council.

Despite the change to the minimum threshold, the five applications were based on the previous threshold.

In Cecilia’s Walk, Derry out of 61 addresses included in the survey only 20 eligible occupiers returned survey forms with 100% of those responding wanting bilingual signage.

Out of the 33 homes surveyed in Cooleen Park, 27 returned forms with 95% of the respondents wanting the bilingual signage.

41 homes in Jacqueline Way were surveyed, 22 returned forms with 100% wanting bilingual signs.

In Lone Moor Road, 29 of the 87 homes returned their forms with 95% of respondents wanting the bilingual signage.

Bilingual street signs will now be erected by council in these four areas.

Gillian Anderson