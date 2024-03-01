Derry band Lavengro having their dreams come true as they rocket up Irish airplay charts with new single 'Lie'

Lavengro.

The band – Jordan Edgar (bass guitar), James Healy (drums), David Healy (lead guitar) and Gareth Borrow (vocals) – have seen their star rise with single, ‘Lie’, climbing to number 3 in the airplay charts. ​

The festival favourites have been releasing music for the past five years but their profile and following has soared over the last two years.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During their time playing as a band, they have supported many major acts in top venues at home and abroad.

Most Popular

The band have also been on tour playing in countries such as Holland, UAE, Canada and more.​

The group have also just signed a deal with management company, Vanguard

Asked about what the goal is for the band, lead guitarist Dave Healy says: "The dream is to play somewhere like Glastonbury and other major festivals all over the world.”​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what is next on the cards for the band? Dave says: “Just releasing singles flat out and eventually releasing an EP.”​

Dave says the band now have their own studio and that making as much music as possible is what they are planning to do.​